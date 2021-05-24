Tuesday, May 25, 2021
3 MTCs returning to in-person training

By Charity May
In June, the Provo, Ghana and New Zealand missionary training centers will invite a small number of missionaries to train on-site, according to churchnews.

In March 2020, the Church moved to online missionary training due to the coronavirus pandemic, training more than 30,000 missionaries from their own homes.

As the phased reopening begins, most new missionaries will begin their training online, then move to the MTC to complete their training.

Strict protocols are in place in order to protect the missionaries. Missionaries will be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test before arrival at an MTC, and the Provo MTC will only be available to missionaries who are fully vaccinated.

Temporarily, the Provo MTC will only train United States missionaries that will not be learning new languages. The Provo MTC will start with inviting 150 to 250 new missionaries per week.

Only local missionaries will be invited to train on-site at the MTCs outside of the United States.

Missionaries invited to train in-person will be contacted directly, and protocols will be updated as the situation develops.

Charity May
