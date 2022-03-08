3 nearby ski and snowboard resorts students can visit

Grand Targhee, Kelly Canyon and Teton Mountain Lodge are popular ski resorts for BYU-Idaho students and many others in the area. Each resort lies within an hour and a half of the university, making it an easy getaway to ski and snowboard in fresh powder snow.

Many students travel with friends and family to the resorts and some register for skiing or snowboarding classes as an elective during winter semester. Those who register for the course travel up to the Grand Targhee Resort together and enjoy a day of instruction and runs down the various ski slopes.

Lift tickets can be purchased at ski resorts in different varieties. Day passes, night passes and season passes are a few different routes that students often go when it comes to hitting a resort.

Grand Targhee

Grand Targhee, one of the most famous ski resorts in the Northwestern United States, is located in Wyoming. It’s just an hour and a half from BYU-I. The resort boasts having a run that is nearly three miles long. Many students purchase season passes on a BYU-I student discount early in the summer or fall seasons.

“My favorite run in Targhee is called Waterfall,” said Thomas Wagstaff, a senior studying business analytics.

Wagstaff is a snowboarder originally from California. He’s grown to love the Idaho winters filled with boarding as much as he can.

“Waterfall is a fun trench run where you can get surfy on the walls, and there’s usually good snow because it’s out of the sun,” Wagstaff said.

Wagstaff enjoys not only speed-riding but has also been getting into trick-riding when he can find rails and jumps on the slopes.

“I bought a season pass and it was definitely worth my money,” Wagstaff said. “I bought it in April and it was just over $300 because of the student discount. I’ve already hit it about six times this season, so I’ll definitely be getting my fill in.”

Kelly Canyon

Many students enjoy the faster drive to Ririe, Idaho, where Kelly Canyon Resort is located. The student-night discount once a week provides a way for students to enjoy a night of skiing, without paying as much as a bigger resort.

“Kelly is great,” said Grace Summers, a sophomore studying horticulture. “They just got new management this year as well as a new lift, so it should be a good year.”

Kelly Canyon Resort is made up of 26 runs, with the longest being 1.6 miles long.

“As a veteran employee, I loved working at Kelly Canyon Resort, and I’d take any chance I could to board after my shifts with my coworkers,” Summers said. “I love the affordable day pass, quick lines and the quiet sunsets on the top of the mountain.”

Teton Lodge

Teton Lodge, also called the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, is located in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Students travel just over an hour and a half to visit the resort for a day of skiing and snowboarding.

The resort is nestled against the Grand Tetons mountains as well as Yellowstone National Park. Skiers and snowboarders come from nearly every bordering state to enjoy scenic skiing.

The resort offers spa treatments and locally sourced dining. The dining and spa treatments are both located inside the main lodge. When people aren’t coming for skiing, they attend the spa and dining area.