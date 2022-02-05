3D print your imagination into reality

On Friday, Jan. 28, the David O. McKay Library’s Mac Lab hosted its first event since 2019, a Dungeons and Dragons themed 3D printing event, which was attended by over 100 students.

Lead Mac Lab student Porter Hansen said that the D&D 3D Printing event was a giant success.

“To have the turnout that we did was a crazy good success for us in the Mac Lab,” Hansen said.

One of the original goals that the Mac Lab staff had for the event was simply to have enough people to fill the Mac Lab. However, word quickly spread, and when the time for the event came, the overflow room outside the lab was filled. As the event progressed, most students began to talk about different D&D adventures they had or what they planned to print.

“The event was super nice, very instructive and everyone was super helpful,” said Taylor Petty, a junior studying business management. “It was super helpful and makes me want to use the Mac Lab more for 3D printing in the future.”

After the event began, the Mac Lab staff began by explaining what 3D printing was and how it worked. Following their presentation, the staff began to help people find what they wanted to print and also how to set up their prints with the Mac Lab printers. While there were over 100 students attended the event, the staff from the Mac Lab was still quick to help them solve problems and to answer questions.

Another goal that the Mac Lab staff had for this event was that people would be more aware of what the Mac Lab does.

“This event gets our name out so that people know we are a resource here that is available to all students,” Hansen said.

While the event was winding to a close, many of the attendees seemed to be interested with the Mac Lab and were preparing their prints.

To finish the event, those who attended submitted their free prints, ate some cookies or brownies and entered their names into a raffle which would be the last part of the event. The winner of the raffle received a dice rolling tower, and the runner-ups received one of the pre-printed objects that the Mac Lab had on display.

“I think that this event was super cool because the prints are cheap yet still very highly detailed,” said Tyler Stoker, a junior studying psychology who won the night’s raffle. “It’s really fun that they’re walking us through the process and then giving everyone a free print.”

While this was the largest event that the Mac Lab will host this semester, students interested in 3D printing can still go to the Mac Lab and learn how to print. The Mac Lab also plans on hosting several smaller events to teach how to use different Adobe products throughout the rest of the semester. In order to learn about future events that the Mac Lab plans to host, look here.