4 podcasts that BYU-I students can benefit from

By Scroll
1. Behind the Line

Podcast created by Bryan Bridge
Podcast created by Bryan Bridge

Behind the Line is a podcast about sports — mostly basketball and feel-good stories or news,” said Bryan Bridge, a junior studying communication.

According to Bridge, the podcast will launch in mid-April on Apple podcast, Google podcast and Spotify.

Bridge grew up working at a radio station at the age of 16. Today he aspires to be a sports broadcast journalist.

“In order for me to reach that level of journalism, I was told by those who are closest to me to start a podcast and be my genuine self,” Bridge said.

If you like sports and want to hear different perspectives on the matter, stay tuned for Behind the Line.

2. Book the Flight

Podcast created by Amanda Dixon
Podcast created by Amanda Dixon

Amanda Dixon, a student studying communication, launched her podcast, Book the Flight, on March 15.

“I will be interviewing people from different parts of the world,” Dixon said. “I want to inspire people to open their eyes to different cultures and hear people’s stories because it helps us see life from a different perspective, which I think is very helpful.”

Dixon’s idea to start a podcast emerged after she listened to several podcasts that improved her life. In her sophomore year of college, she wanted to start her own but did not know what she would talk about.

After traveling to London for six months, Dixon found that her topic should be about travel and getting people outside of their element.

3. Kenna’s Korner

Podcast created by Mckenna Loveless
Podcast created by Mckenna Loveless

Kenna’s Korner launched in January. It was created by Mckenna Loveless, a communication major at BYU-Idaho. You can find her podcast on Spotify.

“The podcast is tailored towards college-age students,” Loveless said. “I pretty much just talk about anything that would interest college students, and the biggest ones that have been the most popular have been the dating ones.”

Her idea for this podcast came from her desire to control her future. With this podcast, she can decide the direction of where her life will go.

4. To Whom Shall We Go? Podcast

Podcast created by Ryan Sorenson
Podcast created by Ryan Sorenson

Ryan Sorensen is a student at BYU-I majoring in interdisciplinary studies.

His podcast idea developed after his return from a volunteer mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He started his podcast with the goal of helping people who might be going through a faith crisis.

He studied different controversial issues inside the Church of Jesus Christ and it led him to connect with different scholars and apologists of the Church. On his podcast, students can ask him questions and he will connect with a religious scholar to help give students answers.

You can find his podcast on Apple, Anchor, Spotify and Google.

