5 book recommendations to celebrate Black History Month

Since 1976, February has been designated in the U.S. as a time to reflect on the role that African Americans play in its history. It is a time to celebrate African American achievements, culture and contributions to society. Sometime this month, take a moment to read one or more of these books to help get in the spirit of Black History Month.

1. “How the Word is Passed”

This narrative historical nonfiction is written by Clint Smith, a writer for “The Atlantic,” a poet and scholar and is a “New York Times” bestseller. Throughout the book, Smith guides his readers through somewhat of a “tour” to various landmarks and monuments in the U.S. that depict the history of slavery.

“There are thousands of places I could have visited,” Smith wrote, “as the story of slavery is etched into every corner of this country and far beyond.”

A link to the David O. McKay Library catalog to find more information about “How the Word is Passed” can be found here.

2. “The Sum of Us”

Written by Heather McGhee, “The Sum of Us” pinpoints the costs racism has on all people and what can be done to move toward a less divided and more just future. She shares ideas that encourage people to come together across races to accomplish that which cannot be achieved individually. McGhee is an expert in economic and social policy and is currently the board chair for Color of Change, the largest online racial justice organization in the nation.



“This book talks about history and how we can make an impact on it today,” said Adam Luke, special collections librarian and university archivist. “It’s useful and enlightening and presents a hopeful view of the future.”

A link to the McKay Library catalog to find more information about “The Sum of Us” can be found here.

3. “On Juneteenth”

Compared to the prior two books listed, “On Juneteenth” is a little shorter in length but tells a compelling memoir from the perspective of Pulitzer Prize winner Annette Gordon-Reed.

Juneteenth is a yearly celebration of the emancipation of the final enslaved African Americans in Texas. These enslaved Texans were not read the Emancipation Proclamation until June 19, 1865, almost two and a half years after it was initially issued. “On Juneteenth,” tells Gordon-Reed’s historical narrative of her home state, which can provide readers a unique perspective about the past and future of our country.

A link to the McKay Library catalog to find more information about “On Juneteenth” can be found here.

4. “The Nickel Boys”

Written by Colson Whitehead, author of “The Underground Railroad,” fictional characters Elwood and Turner in “The Nickel Boys” present a story of friendship and connections through traumatic experiences. The story takes place in Tallahassee, Florida during the 1960s and is based on a real reform school that affected thousands of children’s lives over 111 years. This narrative shows the juxtaposition of how people are treated based on their race.

A link to the McKay Library catalog to find more information about “The Nickel Boys” can be found here.

5. “Sing, Unburied, Sing”

In Jesmyn Ward’s novel, “Sing, Unburied, Sing,” readers are presented with a story from the various perspectives of fictional characters in a Mississippi family. One of the main characters, Jojo, is a 13-year-old boy who is trying to learn what it means to be a man while growing up in a somewhat broken, drug-filled home. Other ghost figures in this story add to its depth and present a tale that connects Mississippi’s history to the present.

A link to the McKay Library catalog to find more information about “Sing, Unburied, Sing” can be found here. An additional link to the audiobook version can be found here.

This is just a small list of the many histories and novels available to read to become more informed and to reflect on the meaning of Black History Month. However, this month isn’t the only month that African and African American achievement can be celebrated.

“I feel Black history should be taught and celebrated year-round,” said Nana Yaa Ayeh, a junior from Ghana applying to the nursing program. “From what I know, there is no American history without African American history; the Black experience is embedded in everything we think of as American history and, without Blacks, America wouldn’t be what it is today.”

For a link to a research guide with additional Black History Month reads and recommendations, click here.