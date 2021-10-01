5 great sit down restaurants unique to Rexburg

Several people in Rexburg may argue that there isn’t enough of a variety when it comes to restaurants here. The problem isn’t necessarily that there isn’t a wide enough variety of eateries, but that most just don’t know where to look. If you’re tired of eating at the same places on your nights out, turn to these restaurants in the Rexburg area for something new.

1. Dong’s Sushi Bar and Asian Food

Located on 505 N. Second E., this eatery provides a variety of oriental dishes, such as yakisoba and chicken katsu, but is best known for its sushi. Since 2015, Dong’s Sushi Bar and Asian Food has been selling spicy as well as savory rolls of sushi.

“Dong’s Sushi is by far one of my favorite places to eat in Rexburg,” said Pedro Valenzuela, a sophomore studying communication. “The sushi is affordable, delicious and the service is great. My favorite rolls to get are the Philadelphia Roll and the fried Ninja Roll.”

Although closed on Sundays, it is open Monday through Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. and the menu as well as any additional information can be viewed on the website.

2. Big Jud’s

Known for their burgers and other typical diner foods such as crispy chicken sandwiches and fried pickles, Big Jud’s has reached a statewide status since its startup in 1993. Although it began in Boise, Big Jud’s currently operates in three other locations in Eastern Idaho, one of which can be found on 411 W. 7800 S., here in Rexburg.

“I love that Big Jud’s has freshly cut fries with every meal,” said Brynlee Winegar, a junior majoring in marriage & family studies. “My favorite burger to get is the Bleu Bacon Burger, but it has lots of delicious sauces and options as well.”

Although also closed on Sundays, Big Jud’s opens all other days at 11 a.m. and closes its doors at 9 p.m., except for Fridays and Saturdays, when it closes at 10 p.m. This restaurant challenges all customers to the ‘Big Jud’s Challenge’ in which one must eat a one pound burger, a large portion of fries and a drink. Although, not free if completed, those that do overcome this challenge have their picture added to a wall of fame and have the opportunity to purchase a specialty t-shirt.

3. The Hickory

Located on 485 N. Second E., The Hickory is a barbecue restaurant consisting of all sorts of smoked meats such as pulled pork and brisket, but also offers pizza, pasta and a variety of appetizers. This family-owned business has been a favorite to Rexburg since its construction in November of 2012.

“I go back to The Hickory because of the food and the atmosphere,” said Emily Nicholls, a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies. “If someone were to go there for the first time, I would suggest the brown sugar pulled pork sandwich because it is classic and you can’t go wrong with it.”

Featuring options to dine in and take out, The Hickory is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and wait times are relatively quick. To order online, or for any other questions or inquiries, one may visit their website for more information.

4. Casa de Ochoa

Since March 2015, this restaurant has been a hot spot for many Rexburg locals to get their Mexican food fix. Located on 283 S. Second W. and featuring dishes such as machete and chilaquiles, this family-owned eatery has come all the way from California to Idaho to offer authentic, fresh cuisine.

“It is the fresh food that we do and we always search for the best ingredients,” said Gloria Ochoa, owner and founder of the restaurant. “Everything here is pretty good, but my favorite is the carne asada plate.The most popular is the California burrito, but we have the best ingredients because we want to have the best for our customers.”

Including a kids menu, Ochoa and her husband Antonio have made an effort to make their business family friendly as well as tasty. Open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Casa de Ochoa allows customers to dine in, call in orders and take them to go. Their website is available for further questions and information.

5. Millhollow

Although it contains a drive-through, Millhollow still offers the same ambience of any other sit down restaurant. Famous for their sandwiches and frozen yogurt, this family-owned business has given many food combinations featuring different choices of bread, cheese and meats as well as over 10 fixings, or condiments and add-ons.

“Its very unique to Rexburg and we’ve been in business for over 38 years,” said Aaron Romney, founder and owner of Millhollow. “This has been a traditional, local spot over the years. The turkey BLT is probably the most popular, but it’s nice to have frozen yogurt, smoothies and shakes to complement that.”

Located on 48 S. First E., Millhollow has been a Rexburg staple since it was built back in 1983. Open extended hours Monday through Saturday with various service options, including catering for big events, Millhollow has grown to be a Rexburg favorite over the years with its homey environment.

These five restaurants just scratch the surface when it comes to eating options in Rexburg. While these are not the only nearby restaurants, they are definitely some of the spots unique to the area. Each eatery offers an eclectic menu for people with all sorts of different culinary preferences.