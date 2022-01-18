5 simple electives to fill your schedule this semester

The beginning of a semester at BYU-Idaho can be an exciting time. The challenge of new classes, the anticipation of new roommates and the feeling of new possibilities can make for an exhilarating yet daunting experience. Most students hope to add intriguing electives to their academic repertoire, but the wide variety of electives can make it difficult to choose the best ones. If you’re looking to add a few credits to your semester, look at this list of potential electives.

1. Interpersonal Theory & Practice

Featuring 10 different class times for this semester, Interpersonal Theory & Practice is a communication class that delves into how people interact with one another and what the reasons behind those behaviors are. While it is required for most students in the Communication Department, many outside of the major have found the class captivating.

“This class does a great job of helping individuals see more clearly the path to achieving the trait of viewing people in the right way,” said Jacob Sorensen, a junior studying psychology. “It seemed to focus a lot on seeing people as people and not as objects, obstacles or tools for self-validation.”

The course is offered both in person and online. COMM 150 is the course code for this class.

2. Home Gardening

Located in the Ezra Taft Benson Building on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8-10 a.m., this course prepares students to plant and grow their very own garden. The course code is APS 103 and one of the assignments is to get a full eight hours of sleep for at least three consecutive weeks.

“This class helps (me) be more aware of the way we as humans treat the planet, and it also helps me make better choices when buying my groceries,” said Ana Nuñez, a senior studying horticulture. “Personally, gardening is very therapeutic and helps me release my stress levels. I would recommend this class to anyone that wants to connect more with nature.”

Consisting of the same schedule every winter, spring and fall semester, this class holds 30 students. It includes a course fee of $50 and offers three credits.

3. Special Topics in Sociology

With the course code SOC 490R, this class discusses conspiracy theories, urban legends and other myths as well as the societal impacts they have had over the years. Students are able to pick anywhere from one to three credits for the class and they are tasked with coming up with their own original conspiracy theories.

“I think that taking it as an elective for non-sociology students would be an exciting option,” said Madison Brunell, a senior studying sociology. “I really enjoyed the freedom to be creative and learn about things that aren’t talked about too frequently.”

The location and class size typically depend on who teaches the course, but this semester it is located in the Mark Austin Building. BYU-I’s course catalog offers more information on the specifics of the class.

4. Social Dance

Offering both beginning and intermediate options, this class teaches different types of dance such as Swing, Merengue, Cha Cha and many more. The classes are divided between men and women and are all located in Ballrooms A and B in the Hyrum Manwaring Center under the direction of Janie Fisher, a Theatre and Dance instructor.

“Social Dance is fun to take because it is a no-pressure way to meet lots of fun people and have a break in your busy day,” said Micah Lloyd, a senior majoring in international studies. “Even if you have no dance experience, the instructors are great at teaching you the steps and making the class fun.”

Before registering for the intermediate class, students do have to complete the beginning class, which is DANCE 180M for men and DANCE 180W for women. Each class consists of 18 students and offers one credit for the semester as well as different times throughout the day.

5. Preparation for Marriage

Although it is a 200-level class, it is one that many students enjoy that aren’t going into this field. The curriculum contains the principles and behaviors of a strong, healthy marriage as well as how to prepare for one. This course offers two credits per semester and offers both online options and in-person classes in the John L. Clarke Building.

“I really wasn’t expecting to enjoy this class as much as I did,” said Jacob Valencia, a junior studying animal science. “I absolutely loved learning both the why and the how of strong marriages, which is a value I’m really grateful to have learned about and to have access to here at school.”

The classes vary anywhere from 35-50 students per semester and in-person classes take place on Mondays and Wednesdays. While all classes for this semester have been filled up, this course will be available in future semesters with the course code FAML 200.

Being a college student can be stressful, and registering for electives can be a struggle. While these are not the only electives BYU-I students may recommend to their peers, they can help those who are having a hard time with putting together an appropriate school schedule get on the right track. For more options as to which electives might grab your attention, check out the course catalog.