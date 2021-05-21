5 strong options of housing for BYU-I students

Being a college student can be stressful. From having to balance several classes at a time to maintaining a healthy social life, it’s not always the easiest experience. This is why having a solid place to live, that’s close to campus with the appropriate necessities, is important. So look to these five BYU-Idaho approved apartment complexes in Rexburg for possible housing opportunities.

Heritage

Heritage Apartments, located on 129 W. 4th S., are BYU-I approved apartments for both men and women. Popular for being just across the street from the school’s campus, these apartments offer a wide variety of amenities such as a clubhouse, an exercise room and many others.

“Heritage is exciting because they do lots of activities, so there are always opportunities to meet people,” said Everett Slagle, a Heritage resident and sophomore studying data science. “The best amenity is probably the washing machines inside the apartments. It’s really convenient.”

The cost for a contract at Heritage for Fall Semester 2021 is $1,269. Applications for Heritage are available here.

Riviera

Riviera Apartments, found on 245 S 1st E, just across from the John L. Clarke Building is an apartment complex exclusively for women. Featuring amenities such as a lounge with a 46 inch television and two laundry rooms, Riviera has been a favorite option for women since its construction in 1994.

“What’s great is how close the apartments are to campus,” said Ana Volkov, a sophomore studying political science. “Getting ready to come here, I worried about getting to my classes in time, but at Riviera it’s not an issue.”

Consisting of two floors and 18 individual apartments, contracts for Riviera begin at $975 for the 2021 Fall Semester. Look to the website for further questions and inquiries.

NorthPoin

Located on 141 S. 1st W., with 154 apartments and a total of 322,428 square-feet making up the complex, NorthPoint Apartments are one of the bigger approved men and women housing complexes for BYU-I students. For Fall Semester 2021, contracts start at $1,359.

“My favorite part about NorthPoint is how close it is to everything,” said Sienna Owens, a freshman studying biology. “I can walk anywhere I want or am only a short drive away from basically anything in Rexburg. There’s always something going on at NorthPoint.”

Consisting of 154 apartments and amenities — like a six-story parking garage, a top-floor gymnasium and others — NorthPoint has been able to meet the needs of its tenants since it was built in September 2014.

The Lodge

The Lodge, housing both men and women, is found on 538 S. 2nd W. It’s around a five-minute walk to and from campus. Featuring four different buildings of five floors and about 1,575 square feet per apartment, The Lodge is one of the more spacious complexes of approved housing for BYU-I students.

“What sets The Lodge apart from other apartments, I think, is how nice they actually are,” said Laura Del Barco, a junior studying civil engineering. “The people around here are so chill and they also have food trucks that come by every once in a while.”

Amenities include outside fireplaces, a lounge and indoor laundry units for each apartment. Contracts for The Lodge typically start at about $1,400 per semester, but The Lodge’s website contains more in-depth information for anyone interested in becoming a tenant.

Alpine Chalet

Alpine Chalet, located just south of The Lodge on 460 S. 2nd W., is another BYU-I approved housing complex for men. Containing amenities like a swimming pool, a lounge and a hot tub, it has become a popular complex for male students since its construction in 1972.

“There are a lot of good people that are drawn to this place that are very friendly and extremely outgoing,” said Saryn Jones, manager of Alpine Chalet. “Everyone is very accepting of another here, whether they want to stay home and play video games or socialize with each of the weekly activities we have going on.”

Consisting of three stories and 42 units at Alpine Chalet, contracts for Fall Semester 2021 start at $985 and typically end at about $1,150. Any questions, concerns or other curiosities regarding Alpine Chalet can be resolved online through their website.

While this list of apartment complexes does not limit the possibilities of housing for BYU-I students in the Rexburg area, the above apartments have come to be enjoyed by their tenants.