5 ways to honor your mother this Mother’s Day

For many students, this Mother’s Day will be their first one away from home. With the holiday quickly approaching on May 8, it can be stressful to know how to still celebrate the day from afar beyond just sending a text or giving a call.

While reaching out digitally can help your mom feel loved, here are some other ideas that can go a little further in showing her how much you care.

1. Write her a handwritten letter

Renowned American journalist Phyllis Grissim-Theroux said, “To send a letter is a good way to go somewhere without moving anything but your heart.”

Sending a letter carries a weight with it, one that is tangible to the recipient. Texts are great, calls are better, but a handwritten letter shows a sort of intention that is personal and powerful.

Though a long thought-out message of appreciation can melt a mom’s heart, even a short letter can be meaningful. The majority of moms would treasure a simple letter saying, “Happy Mother’s Day, Mom! I love you.”

Most mail takes two to three business days to ship. This depends, however, on how far away you are sending the letter. So, if you want the letter in her hands by Mother’s Day, it would generally be best to send the letter by Thursday, May 5, at the latest.

Keep in mind that the United States Postal Service does not deliver mail on Sundays. So, if you do not want your mom to open the letter early, you may want to write “Do not open until Mother’s Day” on the front.

2. Send her flowers

Flowers are certainly more expensive than a letter but go a long way in putting a smile on your mom’s face.

There are different flower delivery services in just about every town, and you can find one that fits your needs by doing a quick google search of “Flower delivery (insert hometown here).”

Most flower delivery services will boast same-day delivery, but as many students at BYU-Idaho do not want to buy things on Sunday, the option to have them delivered on Saturday is also a possibility.

3. DoorDash

Sending your mom her favorite treat — whether it be a Crumbl cookie, a cold Pepsi or McDonald’s fries — can make her day sweet. All you need to know is her address.

Facing a similar problem of shopping on Sunday, the treat can always be sent on Saturday. Your mom may even appreciate your attempt at keeping the Sabbath Day holy.

Aside from DoorDash, there are many other delivery services available: UberEats, Postmates and GrubHub, and some stores offer their own delivery systems in place.

4. Utilize hometown friends

For those who are adamant that any delivery sent needs to arrive on Mother’s Day but do not want to shop on Sunday, hometown friends can be a big help. Have the food or flowers sent to their house beforehand, and they can make the delivery for you on Mother’s Day.

“I think one important thing to remember is that even though you are far away from home, your family and friends might not be,” said Ethan Pike, a junior studying civil engineering. “I mean, you can always ask them to help you do or say something meaningful on your behalf.”

5. Travel back home for a visit

This option is the most difficult depending on where your mom lives, but there are few things a mom wants more on Mother’s Day than her children.

Ryan Price, a senior studying computer information technology, thinks his mom would really appreciate a visit, especially if it was unannounced.

“She has devoted so much of her life to bringing us up that making a four-hour trip back home to spend two to three days with her would mean the world to her because she gets to see her world come back to her,” Price said.