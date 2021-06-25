Home Campus 5 ways to improve your writing skills
5 ways to improve your writing skills

By Ashton Mackay
Students studying at The Tutoring Center in the McKay Library Photo credit: BYU-Idaho

Having difficulties remembering the difference between two, to and too? How about there, they’re and their? Or do you find yourself using too few or too many commas?

Former Writing Center tutor and recent graduate of BYU-Idaho, Audrey Hardy, offers some of the most critical skills and methods she took away from her time at the Writing Center.

1. Foster idle thinking

Today’s world has many distractions, which can affect one’s ability to think and write critically. Take some time to set the phone and gadgets aside.

It may surprise you what you’ll think up when you allow your mind to simply think — uninhibited by any external distraction.

“Your brain needs time to think about your ideas,” Hardy said.

2. Have an action plan

Give yourself allotted time and a general goal for your writing session. For example, “I want to write my introduction and conclusion in the next hour and a half.”

You might consider writing an outline before you sit down for your distraction-free writing session. This will guide your writing time, even if the outline is small and simple.

3. Know your general audience

Who are you writing to? Who will be reading your piece? Think about them.

Doing this will give your writing a sense of voice and make your piece more relatable and relevant to a particular audience.

Knowing your audience is key to relaying your message with vigor and voice.

4. Stuck? Just write

“Just write something down — anything,” Hardy said. “Get some words down! You can always cut things out and organize later.”

Make sure, during this time of uninterrupted writing, you are not judging your grammar or even worrying if your writing is coherent. Just write.

This will get the “creative juices” flowing in your mind and allow you to think outside the box, so don’t be shy. You may write some silly ideas, but at least you are letting ideas flow freely.

5. Let someone else read your work

Even if you’ve run it through Grammarly or read over it several times, let someone else read.

“Give it to new eyes,” Hardy said. “Let someone else offer their perspective.”

So, if you’re still finding yourself confused by there, they’re and their don’t worry. The BYU-I Writing Center is happy to help students regardless of their current writing skills and knowledge.

Students currently attending BYU-I in person can find the Writing Center on the 2nd Floor of the David O. McKay Library, East Wing (Room 266.) Click here for more contact information.

Students attending BYU-I online or virtually can click here to schedule an appointment with a writing tutor.

Ashton Mackay
