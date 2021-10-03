6 General Authority Seventies released during conference

After reaching the age of 70, members of the Quorum of the Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are released from their calling. During the Saturday afternoon session of conference, six members of these quorums were released.

Elder J. Devn Cornish

Elder Cornish was sustained in his calling on April 2, 2011. Over the last 10 and a half years, he has served faithfully as a General Authority. According to his biography on the Church’s website, during his professional career, Elder Cornish was a pediatrician, “Professor, chairman, and later a vice chairman in the Department of Pediatrics at Emory University School of Medicine.”

Elder Timothy J. Dyches

Elder Dyches was called as a General Authority Seventy on April 6, 2013. For the first several years of his calling, he served in the Europe Area Presidency. According to his bio on the Church’s website, Elder Dyches was an ear, nose, throat, and head and neck surgeon for his professional career.

Elder David F. Evans

Elder Evans was called to the Seventy in the April conference of 2005. He served as an area president, in the Missionary Department and in the Temple Department. According to his bio, Elder Evans attended the University of Utah and BYU and practiced law in his professional career.

Elder Robert C. Gay

Elder Gay was sustained in his calling on March 31, 2012. In August of this year, he was granted his emeritus status. According to his bio, in his professional life, he worked in business, education and humanitarian relief. Much of his occupation was working in humanitarian aid, as he strived to make a difference.

According to the biography, “His work in these areas is widely recognized and has impacted and lifted the lives of people across the world.”

Elder James B. Martino

Elder Martino is a convert to the Church, joining the Church when he was 17. He was called to the Quorum of the Seventy in April of 2009. According to his bio, his professional career was working in an apparel company. During the last several years as a General Authority, Elder Martino served in the Missionary and Priesthood and Family Departments at Church headquarters.

Elder Terence M. Vinson

Elder Vinson was called as a member of the Seventy on April 6, 2013. During the last few years of his calling, he served as a member of the Presidency of the Seventy. According to his bio, he joined the Church in 1974, the same year he married his wife. Elder Vinson studied mathematics and statistics and worked as a financial adviser and funds manager.