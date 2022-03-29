7 Electives you didn’t know you could take at BYU-Idaho

There’s more to college than just laboring through classes and getting a degree. It’s the time to try new things and develop new interests. BYU-Idaho offers a variety of unique electives that will introduce you to new skills and hobbies, and you’ll receive course credit. Here are seven electives that you will remember for the rest of your life.

RM 223C: Traditional Camping

This class is worth two credits, repeatable for up to four credits.

This course teaches skills, theory and history in regards to camping. According to the course description, it “focuses on simple, minimum impact technology and mastery of technique.”

The course also has a strong academic component so be prepared to read and write— it’s not all fun and games. That being said, there will be a fair amount of partying, as the course involves a three-day camping trip to practice newly learned skills.

BYU-I also offers a winter camping course, but it is not available in the spring semester.

TESOL 200: Fundamentals of TESOL

Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages certification is required by many employers hiring English as a second language teachers. Becoming TESOL-certified could lead to jobs teaching English in a foreign country.

If you served a mission speaking a foreign language, chances are you taught English classes using the Church’s English Connect program but didn’t necessarily know how to teach English. The TESOL class will teach you how to teach.

This class is worth three credits.

AUTO 132: Engine Performance

Note: AUTO 132L is a required co-requisite.

If you like cars and want to learn how they work and how to fix them, this may be the course for you. The course description says that students “will learn to perform engine condition tests and how to evaluate, diagnose and repair issues with the fuel, ignition, cooling and lubrication systems.”

AUTO 132L is the lab associated with the course, and the two classes must be taken at the same time. In the lab, students will get the chance to practice the things they learn by working on vehicles.

This class is worth two credits, plus one credit for 132L.

ESS 330: Fundamentals in Coaching and Sports Psychology

For those with a strong interest in sports, BYU-I offers a coaching and sports psychology course. The course teaches psychological principles as they pertain to athletes.



The course also teaches coaching principles, including motivational techniques, philosophy and information on different coaching styles.

This class is worth two credits.

RM 225C: Backcountry Skiing

Backcountry skiing is a physically demanding but highly rewarding course. Students spend the entire day in the mountains once a week. You will need to have your own telemark or alpine skis or a split snowboard. Equipment can be rented from the school’s Outdoor Resource Center.

The course teaches avalanche awareness skills— essential for anyone planning to ski in the backcountry. Students also learn route finding and search and rescue skills.

Jessie Barrus, a senior studying therapeutic recreation, took Backcountry Skiing this semester.

“Backcountry Skiing was the most challenging and rewarding class I have taken,” Barrus said. “You learn how to skin— hike up with skis— up some amazing mountains and look for some pow stashes on the way down.”

Barrus added that this is not a beginner’s skiing course.

“(It’s) for people that are efficient at skiing and want to take it to another level,” Barrus said.

This class is worth three credits, repeatable for up to eight credits.

HORT 235: Floral Design

If you have an eye for design, floral design might be the course for you. In this course, students learn design, care and handling, harvest and distribution, identification and history as it pertains to the floral industry.

Students will also get hands-on experience in a lab constructing their own floral arrangements.

This class is worth three credits.

WELD 100: Introduction to Welding

Welding is not a skill that everyone has the opportunity to learn. Well, now they do with the introduction to welding course.

In addition to teaching basic welding skills, this course introduces career opportunities in welding and welding engineering.

Students receive both classroom instruction and hands-on experience in welding.

This class is worth one credit.

Whether you need a few more classes to finish your degree, or you just want to learn a new skill, BYU-I offers plenty of unique electives. To see everything the school offers, check the course catalog in I-Plan.