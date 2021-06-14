85 runners race in Teton Dam Marathon

As the sun rose on June 5, around 85 runners waited at the starting line of the Teton Dam Marathon, stretching, hydrating and doing whatever other final preparations they needed to help them make it through the next couple hours of running.

An hour after the marathoners started at 6:30 a.m., around 200 runners started a half marathon, followed by those there for the 10k and 5k. All the races started at different times, but around 8:45 a.m., runners from all races began crossing the finish line together.

At 9:31 a.m., Adam Bruno, a 26-year-old from Meridian, ID, was the first marathoner to cross the finish line. He completed the 26.2 miles in an impressive 2 hours and 59 minutes, just 14 minutes shy of his own personal record.

“Running is just a great community; there’s a lot of people to run with,” Bruno said after his victory. “I ran with a bunch of other guys at the start. It’s just a good family environment. I love it.”

He plans to find another marathon to run this fall.

Over 200 volunteers came to help make sure the event ran smoothly.

“We had some of them at the finish line, cheering on the runners and handing out medals, we had some that were out on the course, and they were handing out water and fruit for the runners, and then we had some for cleanup and takedown,” said race director Jon Faldmo.

Volunteers came as early as 7:00 a.m., and some stayed until things finished up around 3:00 that afternoon.

The last race of the day — and the favorite race of Faldmo’s — was a kids’ run. Children could run solo or with their parents. Older kids were instructed to run two laps around Smith Park while younger kids were to run one.

The city of Rexburg will have more races this year, including the Foamy 5k coming up on July 10. All are welcome to participate.