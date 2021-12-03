A dance frozen in time

Safe Space Rexburg is hosting the Frozen in Time winter formal at Alpine Chalet Saturday, Dec. 4, starting at 5 p.m.

LGBTQ, allies and anyone interested are welcome. Admission into the formal is free, and formal attire is recommended but not required.

Canon Briggs, a sophomore studying public health, is grateful for events such as these.

“It’s great to have an Instagram account that promotes acceptance and allows LGBTQIA+ members to feel welcome,” Briggs said. “It’s nice to see a community contribute to our well-being and make things better for us.”

According to the organization’s Instagram page, the creators of Safe Space Rexburg believe in creating an environment that is welcoming to all.

Hayley Westenskow, a sophomore studying art, shared her gratitude for Safe Space Rexburg and how it helped her.

“They make an attempt to reach out to those struggling and made sure they had a place to go where they can feel welcome and accepted for who they identify as,” Westenskow said.

More activities are anticipated to come winter semester as fall draws to an end. To stay updated on events and resources in the Rexburg area, follow Safe Space Rexburg on Facebook or Instagram.