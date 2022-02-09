A look at the new Madison Memorial Hospital Behavioral Health Unit

In hopes of accommodating more individuals in need, Madison Memorial Hospital opened a new Behavioral Health Unit (BHU) in September 2021.

The BHU is a 12-bed, crisis-stabilizing facility that offers services, such as tele-psych evaluations and social services, to adults ages 18 and above. Before the establishment of the new unit, many patients would be transported to behavioral health facilities in Idaho Falls, Boise and Salt Lake City.

COVID-19 has increased depression and anxiety rates worldwide.

According to the National Health Interview Survey, “In 2019, 2.8% of adults experienced severe symptoms of depression, 4.2% experienced moderate symptoms, and 11.5% experienced mild symptoms in the past 2 weeks.”

In addition, a report from the Lancet Regional Health showed that “the prevalence of elevated depressive symptoms persisted from 27.8% in 2020 to 32.8% in 2021.”

“Like many others, COVID-19 has certainly affected my mental health,” said Mckell Draper, a freshman studying art. “It has felt like a weight.”

“College students are already at an increased risk for depression and anxiety from the general population,” said Dr. James Morris, a psychiatry resident at the University of Utah and a BYU-Idaho graduate. “If you, a friend or a loved one are experiencing these things, it is important to make sure to take care of the things that you can control.”

Dr. Morris suggested the following to maintain mental wellbeing in college:

— Set goals and track your progress.

— Take care of your body.

— Take a break from the news and social media.

— Maintain and create new social connections.

— Seek professional help.

Since the opening of the BHU, the facility has made a positive impact on many families and individuals in the region.

“Apart from what we do at the hospital in an inpatient setting, there are many excellent mental health professionals, civic leaders, organizations and individuals who deeply care about their neighbors, family members and our community,” Dr. Morris said. “In order to make significant strides and improve mental wellness in our community, it will take each of us to make that difference.”

For more information about the new behavioral health unit, visit Madison Memorial Hospital’s official website.