Home News A look at the new Madison Memorial Hospital Behavioral Health Unit
News

A look at the new Madison Memorial Hospital Behavioral Health Unit

By Shannon Jacinto
0
87
An outside look at Madison Memorial Hospital. Photo credit: Grace Wride

In hopes of accommodating more individuals in need, Madison Memorial Hospital opened a new Behavioral Health Unit (BHU) in September 2021.

The BHU is a 12-bed, crisis-stabilizing facility that offers services, such as tele-psych evaluations and social services, to adults ages 18 and above. Before the establishment of the new unit, many patients would be transported to behavioral health facilities in Idaho Falls, Boise and Salt Lake City.

COVID-19 has increased depression and anxiety rates worldwide.

According to the National Health Interview Survey, “In 2019, 2.8% of adults experienced severe symptoms of depression, 4.2% experienced moderate symptoms, and 11.5% experienced mild symptoms in the past 2 weeks.”

In addition, a report from the Lancet Regional Health showed that “the prevalence of elevated depressive symptoms persisted from 27.8% in 2020 to 32.8% in 2021.”

“Like many others, COVID-19 has certainly affected my mental health,” said Mckell Draper, a freshman studying art. “It has felt like a weight.”

“College students are already at an increased risk for depression and anxiety from the general population,” said Dr. James Morris, a psychiatry resident at the University of Utah and a BYU-Idaho graduate. “If you, a friend or a loved one are experiencing these things, it is important to make sure to take care of the things that you can control.”

Dr. Morris suggested the following to maintain mental wellbeing in college:

— Set goals and track your progress.

— Take care of your body.

— Take a break from the news and social media.

— Maintain and create new social connections.

— Seek professional help.

Since the opening of the BHU, the facility has made a positive impact on many families and individuals in the region.

“Apart from what we do at the hospital in an inpatient setting, there are many excellent mental health professionals, civic leaders, organizations and individuals who deeply care about their neighbors, family members and our community,” Dr. Morris said. “In order to make significant strides and improve mental wellness in our community, it will take each of us to make that difference.”

For more information about the new behavioral health unit, visit Madison Memorial Hospital’s official website.

Previous articleArt is bringing the Rexburg community closer
Next articleOPINION: Should men be allowed to be vulnerable?
Shannon Jacinto
RELATED ARTICLES
News

Idaho ties in the Winter Olympics

Will Vasseur - 0
Here's a list of people who are representing Idaho on Team USA at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
Read more
Community

Make your own monster at the Idaho Art Lab

Natelie Fonnesbeck - 0
Learn to create professional-grade prosthetics at the Idaho Art Lab.
Read more
News

The Cedars Women: Flooded due to sprinkler line break

Sam Castro - 0
A BYU-I approved housing complex was flooded due to a sprinkler line break.
Read more

Most Popular

New Student Mentoring: how it’s going

Campus Sarah Manning - 0
Ever see those orange polo-clad students strolling around like traffic cones? Find out who they are and how they are helping the school.
Read more

The ‘Dos and Don’ts of First Dates’: A live Q&A event

Campus Braden Price - 0
A live Q&A with panelists from the Title IX office, Counseling Center and Department of Home and Family will teach BYU-I students the dos and don'ts of first dates.
Read more

Idaho ties in the Winter Olympics

News Will Vasseur - 0
Here's a list of people who are representing Idaho on Team USA at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
Read more

OPINION: Should men be allowed to be vulnerable?

Opinion Logan Buchanan - 0
Men are often being told by the media and other sources that it isn't socially acceptable for them to be vulnerable.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    New Student Mentoring: how it’s going

    Campus Sarah Manning - 0
    Ever see those orange polo-clad students strolling around like traffic cones? Find out who they are and how they are helping the school.
    Read more

    The ‘Dos and Don’ts of First Dates’: A live Q&A event

    Campus Braden Price - 0
    A live Q&A with panelists from the Title IX office, Counseling Center and Department of Home and Family will teach BYU-I students the dos and don'ts of first dates.
    Read more

    Idaho ties in the Winter Olympics

    News Will Vasseur - 0
    Here's a list of people who are representing Idaho on Team USA at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    New Student Mentoring: how it’s going

    Campus Sarah Manning - 0
    Ever see those orange polo-clad students strolling around like traffic cones? Find out who they are and how they are helping the school.
    Read more

    The ‘Dos and Don’ts of First Dates’: A live Q&A event

    Campus Braden Price - 0
    A live Q&A with panelists from the Title IX office, Counseling Center and Department of Home and Family will teach BYU-I students the dos and don'ts of first dates.
    Read more

    Idaho ties in the Winter Olympics

    News Will Vasseur - 0
    Here's a list of people who are representing Idaho on Team USA at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv