A look into devotional ushers

After roughly 4 semesters of pre-recorded devotionals being streamed live, in-person devotionals have returned to BYU-Idaho. With this comes the return of an overlooked group: devotional ushers.

Devotional ushers are unpaid volunteers under Event Services. According to its webpage, “Ushers must be available for devotional between 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. every Tuesday, and/or willing to assist with ushering as ‘on call’ for events when needed.”

People can sign up through the website. Their main jobs are to help students get to seats, count devotional attendees and ensure everyone has a safe experience.

“It’s really nice to be able to see all the smiling faces and make sure that devotional is running smoothly and know that we play a part in something big that happens on campus, hopefully every week,” said Melissa Larson, a senior studying education.

Service and happiness seem to be common factors among the other ushers.

“Just getting to see new faces and help people and serve others, this my first time for me as a devotional usher, but I’m very excited to be able to see everyone, and the spiritual atmosphere,” said Quinn Tyler, a senior studying exercise and sports science.

There is still some uncertainty as to whether or not devotional will continue to be live. However, as long as there are live devotionals, there will be ushers.