A memory made with music

On May 22, the Acoustic Café had its first performance of the semester from 8-10 p.m. at The Crossroads under the direction of the Student Activities.

Priced at $3 a ticket, the performance featured a variety instruments such as guitar, piano, ukulele and several others. The participants, each of whom had to audition to participate in the Acoustic Café, performed original pieces and covers from musicians such as The Beatles and Sara Bareilles.

“There was a pretty good variety of musical style, but a lot of it focused on more of a chill vibe,” said Mollyanne Burgoyne, a senior studying business analytics and an activities coordinator for the Acoustic Café. “People wrote their own songs, people did covers of country songs and piano songs and stuff like that.”

Along with getting to watch live performances, audience members were also entered into a raffle to win various prizes, like BYU-Idaho merchandise, gift cards and other school memorabilia.

While Saturday’s event wasn’t as formal as most Music Department events, a lot of time and preparation was put into it to make it successful.

“We didn’t exactly have them do rehearsals for the event,” Burgoyne said. “The only thing we had the performers do besides auditions, was a sound check right before the performance.”

While each performer of the Acoustic Café prepared and practiced for the event, some weren’t as used to performing on stage as others.

“I debuted an original song that I composed recently,” said Spencer Sanders, a junior studying communication. “I actually wrote this song the day I auditioned, so I really needed to have the courage to get up on stage.”

Apart from mental and musical preparation, coordinators and musicians in the Acoustic Café also had to make changes in order to follow certain guidelines regarding COVID-19.

“We do require all performers to wear masks, even when they’re playing,” Burgoyne said. “We also had to spread out seating, so only about 100 people could come.”

Although this was the only performance of the semester from the Acoustic Café, Student Activities will be hosting other performances throughout the semester such as Open Mic Night, I-Night and many others.

Visit BYU-I’s I-Belong page for other questions or concerns regarding future student activity events.