A musical May: Rexburg to host a variety of music events

Rexburg residents and students of all musical inclinations will enjoy the many events happening this May. From opera singers to an orchestra to local bands and more, there is something for everyone.

Keep reading for more details on each of these performances.

Rexburg Tabernacle Orchestra Spring Concert

When: May 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Rexburg Tabernacle Civic Center

Cost: Free

The orchestral performance will be conducted by Dallin Hansen, a music professor at BYU-Idaho.

According to the orchestra’s Facebook page, the program will include “Beethoven’s 6th, Vaughan Williams’ Norfolk Rhapsody, and a luscious Dvorak Romance featuring Jenni Warner as the soloist.”

Besides the beautiful spring music, attendees can also expect a reference to the music of “Star Wars” in a nod to the day, “May the fourth be with you.”

“There is something for all to enjoy in this concert,” Hansen said in an email.

Upper Valley Women’s Choir Spring Concert

When: May 9 at 7 p.m.

Where: Rexburg Tabernacle Civic Center

Cost: Free

In their spring concert, the Upper Valley Women’s Choir will be singing selections from musicals of the famous composers Rodgers and Hammerstein. There will also be guest soloists performing with the group.

“I think our audience is in for a great experience,” said Heidi Pyper, lead director of the choir. “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s music is beautiful to the ear, touching to the heart and stirring to the soul. I think all who come will leave with a little more joy and hope in their hearts than when they came.”

Rexburg Children’s Choir Concert

When: May 20 at 7 p.m.

Where: Rexburg Tabernacle Civic Center

Cost: $10

Ben Watson, career and employment manager at BYU-Idaho, founded the Rexburg Children’s Choir in 2017 and has been the director ever since. The concert will feature special guest Lincoln Highway, a Utah bluegrass and folk band.

“I’m friends with all of the band members and toured with some of them to Europe when I was a university performer,” Watson said. “The performance will feature music by the choir, the band and some pieces we’re doing together, including a joint performance of ‘Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing’ and ‘Grandma’s Featherbed.'”

More information on the choir or Ben Watson can be found on their respective websites.

Gemma Arts presents “Le nozze di Figaro” Opera

When: May 21 at 6 p.m.

Where: The Romance Theater

Cost: $10 with student ID. General admission TBD.

Gemma Arts is an organization that puts on creative programming to support artists and enrich the public. This May, they will be bringing the opera “Le nozze di Figaro” to Rexburg.

The translation of the title is “The Marriage of Figaro,” a comedic opera written by Mozart filled with humorous plot twists, schemes and misunderstandings. The performance will be mostly sung in Italian with projected English subtitles except for one aria that will be sung in English.

“We’re just trying to create opportunities here for local Idahoans,” said BrieAnne Welch, development director and co-owner of Gemma Arts. “So we really hope people will come out and support their local artists.”

Welch founded Gemma Arts with her co-owner Michele Detwiler earlier this year, but they have already been able to make great progress on their goal, as the entire cast of the May 21 performance is made up of local Idahoan artists.

More details and eventual ticket information can be found on the Rexburg Arts website, Gemma Arts Facebook or Gemma Arts Instagram.

Shows at The Basement

When: Throughout May

Where: The Basement

Cost: Varies by event

The Basement is a live music venue in Rexburg. The business hosts performances of all kinds, including local bands, open mic nights and comedy shows.

For more information and to stay up to date on upcoming events, check out the Basement’s website or Instagram page.