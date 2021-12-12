Home News A night at the Oscars in Rexburg
News

A night at the Oscars in Rexburg

By Lily Hill
Ra Tascon stands on stage in front of the microphone, presenting to the attendees of the film festival. Photo credit: Lily Hill

The Romance Theater was transformed into an Oscars-esque environment on the night of Dec. 4 as communication seniors Ra Tascon and Max Sullivan worked with several students from the events management class to put on the Snake River Film Festival.

The night featured multiple student films, audience raffles and publicity for local businesses. Many Rexburg businesses — including Righteous Slice, Jimmy John’s and Dairy Queen provided support for the event by donating various gift cards for prize winners as well as for the money needed to put on the event itself.

“I thought the event was well organized,” said Jaron Hill, a junior studying web design and development. “The films were great, and overall, it had a nice atmosphere.”

While the event featured one winner, it also showcased the talents of many students. There were documentary-style films, thriller films, comedies and more. The winner was a student film called “Fish Bowl,” directed by BYU-I student Cheng En Yang. The prize included a diploma, an Oscar replica and a variety of gift cards to local restaurants.

Berrett Harris, a junior studying communication, was part of the team that organized this event and was grateful they were able to show off “films that students had put so much time and effort on. We also had 180 people come and participate, which made a huge impact on those showing the films.”

Lily Hill
