A night of championships commences at the BYU-Idaho Center

“Let’s go!” Echoed throughout the BYU-Idaho Center Thursday night as fans, players and friends gathered to participate in the session two RecSports championship games.

In this session, volleyball and basketball were offered. The teams played for two weeks and had playoff games throughout this week. Both sports had two separate brackets, gold and silver, based on performance in the two-week season.

Gold volleyball

The night started off with volleyball’s gold championship game. Tired players lined up on their respective courts after just winning their semifinal games. The two teams were named “Returned Missionaries” and “Water.”

After two very close sets, Returned Missionaries won the match. Even though they only took two games to win, Water kept them on their feet and scored within a few points in each set.

Justin Wong, a junior studying communication, played on the winning team. He has played volleyball since the sixth grade, plays for the Ricks Men’s Team and a local club team ranked nationally.

Wong was the captain of his team and organized his friends together to join the intramural league. He has played volleyball consistently while at school and really enjoys what the RecSports league offers for him in playing the sport he loves.

“It’s hard to not want to win,” Wong explained. “That’s what drives me to work hard. So yeah, I mean, winning means everything to me. To be able to put in hard work and just to be able to see results, it’s a good feeling.”

While Wong definitely enjoyed the win his team got, he also really loves that the RecSports league gives him and his friends an opportunity to have fun.

Silver basketball

On the other half of the BYU-Idaho Center courts, the silver bracket basketball semifinals finished up right in time for their championship game. The two teams in this game were named “Curry on my Wayward Son,” and “Kawahi so Serious.”

Throughout the game, the score stayed very close. In the last several minutes, Kawahi so Serious pulled ahead and won the game 71-62.

Each point scored invited excited cheers from teammates and fans. Many of the players from both teams played together on a team in RecSport’s first session this semester.

Megan Miller, a junior studying therapeutic recreation, played for Kawahi so Serious. She and her friends made the team together last session. They originally joined for fun but ended up performing well enough to earn a championship title.

“I did it because I thought it would be fun, but it’s kind of turned into something I’ve enjoyed,” Miller said. “I’m getting my exercise in, it’s a way to fill my day and hang out with my friends.”

Silver volleyball

“Bucked” and “Jar of Attention” faced off during the silver bracket volleyball championship. During this game, Jar of Attention showed how closely knit they are as a team. During a timeout called by the other team, they stood in the middle of their court and engaged in a group hug.

This teamwork paid off for their team in the end. They won after competing in two sets.

Their team consisted of Home Evening friends and others they persuaded to join.

Aleisha Yingling, a senior, played on the Jar of Attention team. She said the key to their victory was the communication between players.

“It was a lot of fun,” Yingling said. “I love this group.”

Yingling has played volleyball for RecSports before, but this was the first time she won. She expressed that winning meant so much more being with her friends and her boyfriend.

Over the season her team has grown close as they experience both wins and losses together. During this championship game, Yingling noticed that a lot of her teammates were getting in their heads about playing in such a high-stakes game.

“It’s been fun to pull each other out of those emotions and just work as a team again,” Yingling said. “That’s why it’s a lot of fun.”

Gold basketball

The final game of the night was the gold bracket basketball championship. The teams rushed up and down the court, constantly moving as the pace of the game was very quick.

The score for this game stayed very close throughout the whole game. Not only did fans cheer their friends on, but teammates on the sidelines screamed and shouted as their team made game-progressing moves.

The two teams in this game were “Jets” and “Seattle Sonic.” After a very close game, the Jets won.

One of the teams’ players and their biggest cheerleader was Luke Richards, a freshman studying business management. He played basketball in high school and has enjoyed playing in the RecSports League while he’s been at school.

While he was on the sidelines, he was shouting off cheers and encouraging audience members to participate in cheering on the teams.

“It makes it fun if you get the fans involved, that just makes it fun for us to play,” Richards said. “That’s pretty much why I’m emotional on the court and I like to have fun.”

He said that while winning is great, he mainly came to have fun with his friends and meet new people. He plans to play again in future semesters and get others involved with him.

The semester will wrap up with session 3 sports. Futsal and volleyball, among other tournaments and activities, will be offered.