A senior’s stickers bring instant friendships

The Senior Showcase is a chance for graduating seniors to show off their acquired talents from their years at BYU–Idaho. This semester, the showcase took place on June 23. Kailey DeGraw, a senior studying communication, took this opportunity to show stickers she designed that were inspired by her time at BYU–I.

DeGraw explained that she loves getting to know people through the stickers they choose to put on their water bottles. Like a window into a person’s interests and personality, she can make instant connections with people.

“I can connect with a person, words unsaid, through the stickers on people’s water bottles, “DeGraw said. “Through my stickers I wanted to make instant, secret friendships.”

To get the creative process rolling for this project, DeGraw got inspiration from walking the toy aisles at Walmart and searching weird word combinations on Google. From that process, she started sketching and refined the designs that stood out to her.

“Each of these stickers, in a way, represents an experience I went through this semester,” DeGraw said.

For example, forgetting a water bottle in a professor’s office over a weekend inspired a sticker that reads “Meet my emotional support water bottle.”



“Every time I left my apartment, I would try to grab my water bottle,” DeGraw said. “Then I would remember I left it in my professor’s office. It made me so sad because I bring that water bottle with me everywhere.”

Like many other seniors from the showcase, DeGraw is excited to take her talents to the professional world.

DeGraw’s stickers can be ordered on her website.