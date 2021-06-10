Home Campus A talented night to come
A talented night to come

By Grady Ellsworth
Photo credit: Grady Ellsworth

On June 19, the Student Activities Department will host I-Talent from 8-10 p.m. in The Crossroads. I-Talent is an event showcasing the talents of different BYU-Idaho students.

In preparation for the event, auditions were held at the Little Theater in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center on June 2 and 3 and consisted of acts involving singing, spoken word poetry, juggling and other various forms of talent.

Similar to Acoustic Café and Open Mic Night, the event will feature musical performances, but students are encouraged to branch out beyond that. Students are invited to share their talent in whatever form that is.

“I-Talent is really any talent that basically shows you have a good stage presence, you’re good at performing and you’ve got something to show,” said Haylee Maughan, a senior studying biology and one of the Student Activities talent coordinators. “We usually get a wide variety of stuff that people don’t always get to see, like unicycles and impressionists and all that jazz.”

Photo credit: Brandon Walker

I-Talent is a competition, which sets it apart from other events led by Student Activities. The winner of this competition will receive a prize, though it has not been disclosed as to what.

“I-Talent brings out the creative side of the school that most people don’t usually get to see,” said Kennedy Tatro, a senior studying sociology who auditioned. “Every time I-Talent comes around, there’s always something new to be offered, and I love that.”

Although students and Student Activities Department members are excited for what’s to come, they have all had to make slight adjustments for this performance regarding COVID-19.

“All of our performers are required to wear masks, which is kind of a bummer, but it’s what you’ve got to do,” Maughan said. “We do have to clean in between each set and everyone in the audience also has to wear masks.”

All are invited to attend, as the event will not be live-streamed. For more information on I-Talent and other upcoming Student Activities events, check out the I-Belong page on BYU-I’s website.

Grady Ellsworth
