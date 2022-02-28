Home Uncategorized A test of strength: Wellness center puts on push-pull event
A test of strength: Wellness center puts on push-pull event

By Logan Buchanan
Banners hanging up in the John W. Hart gym.

The Campus Recreation Fitness and Wellness Center is preparing to put on a push-pull event that has been going on since 2011. This will be the first time in two years that this event will take place in large part due to COVID-19.

There will be two exercises that participants will compete in: bench press and deadlift. This year, it was decided to take the squat exercise out of the competition.

“(Cancelling the squat competition) takes a little bit of the risk out of it,” said Lisa Robison, a faculty member in the Campus Recreation Department.

Participants will be required to weigh-in the day before the event in order to be put in correct weight categories. Weigh-in time is between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. in the Wellness Center on Friday, March 25.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the following day on March 26.

On the day of the event, participants will attempt each exercise three times. The winners are not determined by how much weight they can lift in general. Winners are decided by how much they can lift for their body weight.

“It’s pound-for-pound who is going to be the strongest,” said Bryant Sargant, a senior studying exercise physiology.

The Campus Recreation Fitness Department and Wellness Center organize and put on events like the push-pull competition to promote a healthy and active lifestyle.

“Each semester we’ll plan six, seven events that are all focused on wellness and helping students stay active because we know all the positive things that come out of staying active,” Robison said.

The event will be held in the gym of the John W. Hart Building. To sign up for the event, go to the Wellness Center or click on this link.

Logan Buchanan
