Accused Rapist Isaac Ybarra pleads not guilty

By Ileana Hunter
Isaac Anthony Ybarra entered a “not guilty” plea in his district arraignment on June 15.

Ybarra was accused of raping a 15-year-old girl at gun point with the help of a 17-year-old female said to have a history in child trafficking crimes.

The 15-year-old victim and 17-year-old accomplice, met Ybarra at a hotel, smoked Ybarra’s marijuana. Afterward “J”, the 17-year-old reportedly told her it was “time to pay.” When the young woman refused to have sex with Ybarra, she reported that she was threatened with a gun by both parties.

According to the affidavit, “Ybarra said that if she didn’t have sex with him that she wouldn’t make it out of the hotel room alive.”

Though Ybarra admitted to the meeting with the underaged girls at the hotel, he first claimed that the sex was consensual. This claim did not seem to be providing any headway with the criminal justice system. He later contended that the children forced themselves onto him and that he was just going along with it.

Rape is punishable by a minimum of one year and up to a life sentence in prison. There is a no contact order between Ybarra and the victim. Ybarra is still in custody and has not yet posted bail.

There is a pre-trial conference set for July 19 and a jury trial set on August 16 where Ybarra will be judged by a jury of his own peers.

Ileana Hunter
