Acoustic preparations, eclectic sound

On May 4 and 5, the Student Support Department hosted auditions for the Acoustic Café in the Hyrum Manwaring Center.

Many students from different cultures and backgrounds performed for a chance to be a part of Acoustic Café for the spring semester.

“It’s just nice to get a chance to perform what you’re passionate about, even if it just an audition,” said Jacob Valencia, a sophomore studying animal science. “I just like zoning out and getting lost in songs that I’m playing.”

While several students auditioned for the Acoustic Café, the talent coordinators were only able to choose a handful.

“We’re just looking for people who want to share their talents and are enthusiastic about the music that they’re making,” said Haylee Maughan, one of the talent coordinators for the auditions. “We have so much talent here on campus and it’s so nice to have other people share that piece of their lives with us.”

The Acoustic Café features a variety of instruments such as guitar, piano and several others. Some performers even add a vocal accompaniment to the pieces they prepare.

“We are going to have other shows throughout the semester that are going to involve all different instruments,” said Maughan. “But guitar, voice and piano are going to be the main things.”

The Acoustic Café’s first performance will take place on Saturday, May 22 from 8-10 p.m. at The Crossroads.