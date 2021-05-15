Activities and sports for spring semester

On May 8, tournaments were held for Spikeball and cornhole at the BYU-Idaho Upper Fields and the BYU-Idaho Center. Teams arrived at 10 a.m. to play. As the winner brackets moved up, the runners-up were placed in a separate bracket to play one another for more fun. All enjoyed a quiet Saturday morning, playing and being active.

As the school moves into the spring season, so do plans for campus recreation.

“On our website, students can find and register for all the activities that are currently planned for the semester, big and small,” said Kylee Bates, a junior studying psychology.

Another resource for activities is the I-Belong webpage or app. I-Belong is frequently updated with activities and events as they are planned and scheduled. It also provides a way to sign up for activities.

For the rest of the semester, tournaments and various activities are being planned, including recreational sports like flag football, soccer, ultimate frisbee and grass volleyball. An option for competitive sports would be men’s and women’s soccer. Indoor activities, such as cornhole or fitness workouts available at the fitness center, require preregistration and masks to attend and participate. All activities require preregistration.

There are many options available to students who know where to look for activities and remember to register. Any participants are welcome to the activities and can register here.