Home Campus Adeline Blomfield: BYU-I's yogi
CampusFeatures

Adeline Blomfield: BYU-I’s yogi

By Isabelle Justice
0
211
Blomfield in the Hart building. Photo credit: Abby Wilwand

BYU-Idaho’s John W. Hart Physical Education Building is a hub of construction chaos while being remodeled. However, students have found moments of peace with instructor Adeline Blomfield, a senior studying exercise physiology.

After working as a yoga instructor for over a year, Blomfield is spending her final weeks on campus teaching classes twice a week at the Hart building in room 210 at 8 p.m.

“This is my last semester,” Blomfield said. “I will still be in Rexburg until next winter when my husband graduates, and we will walk together … I will probably be teaching yoga off-campus just because this is a student job, but I’ll still be around.”

Blomfield demonstrating a pose to her students.
Blomfield demonstrating a pose to her students. Photo credit: Abby Wilwand

The exercise physiology major is a catalyst for Blomfield’s success in teaching.

“I had first taken the aerobics fitness technique class by Sister Robison where you are pretty much taught how to teach,” Blomfield said. “The exercise physiology major was a really good fit for me. That background really helped me understand the body more, which helps me understand the students more.”

Growing up in a health-focused family, Blomfield is passionate about the practice of yoga. Through her fitness experiences, Blomfield teaches others how to find balance in their busy lives.

“As I’ve been teaching and doing more (with yoga), I’ve noticed the big benefits with your mental health … and all these things that aren’t just physical,” Blomfield said. “I get a lot of nice feedback from the students about how I’ve been able to help different aspects of their lives just by going to a simple yoga class.”

One way Blomfield has been able to help students improve their well-being is by bringing A Cherokee Feast of Days: Daily Meditations by Joyce Sequichie Hifler to class.

Blomfield often shares the book, letting students flip through worn and beloved pages.

“They actually don’t print this anymore, so my mom bought these for every girl in the family from someone who was reselling them,” Blomfield said. “They have a different thought for every day of the year.”

At the closing of Blomfield’s classes, she opens the book to the current day of the year and reads a passage.

“I started doing it three semesters ago,” Blomfield said. “I’ve gotten a lot of comments from people saying how much they liked it. I even had one girl come to me and say that every class, she would write down what she gained.”

Blomfield encourages students to practice yoga, despite their experience level.

“You don’t have to go into yoga already knowing everything,” Blomfield explained. “Yoga is not perfection; it’s a practice. People can fall out of postures as much as they want, people can laugh and have fun with it … It can be whatever you want, and that’s what I really like about it.”

Adeline Bloomfield practicing a yoga pose before her class in the Hart building.
Adeline Bloomfield practicing a pose before her yoga class. Photo credit: Abby Wilwand

Through self-acceptance and becoming the best version of yourself, Blomfield believes that yoga practice and gospel living go hand-in-hand.

“Yoga is about connecting all aspects of your life,” Blomfield said. “I feel like the gospel is also about that. They’re both about balance and creating a happier and more loving version of yourself.“

View Adeline Blomfield’s fitness account here.

Previous articleThe Writing Center: what to expect
Isabelle Justice
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

The Writing Center: what to expect

Rylee Goodman - 0
Learn what to expect from your tutoring appointment in the Writing Center.
Read more
Campus

Devotional preview: Jake Romney

Krysyan Edler - 0
Listen to Jake Romney discuss having a steadfastness in Christ in his devotional address.
Read more
Features

Locking down a city of 25 million: life inside the windows of Shanghai

Lupei Huang - 0
Apartments in Shanghai are turned into quarantine centers.
Read more

Most Popular

Adeline Blomfield: BYU-I’s yogi

Campus Isabelle Justice - 0
BYU-Idaho offers free campus recreation classes for students, and one yoga instructor has had a major impact on participants.
Read more

The Writing Center: what to expect

Campus Rylee Goodman - 0
Learn what to expect from your tutoring appointment in the Writing Center.
Read more

Devotional preview: Jake Romney

Campus Krysyan Edler - 0
Listen to Jake Romney discuss having a steadfastness in Christ in his devotional address.
Read more

Locking down a city of 25 million: life inside the windows of Shanghai

Features Lupei Huang - 0
Apartments in Shanghai are turned into quarantine centers.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Adeline Blomfield: BYU-I’s yogi

    Campus Isabelle Justice - 0
    BYU-Idaho offers free campus recreation classes for students, and one yoga instructor has had a major impact on participants.
    Read more

    The Writing Center: what to expect

    Campus Rylee Goodman - 0
    Learn what to expect from your tutoring appointment in the Writing Center.
    Read more

    Devotional preview: Jake Romney

    Campus Krysyan Edler - 0
    Listen to Jake Romney discuss having a steadfastness in Christ in his devotional address.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Adeline Blomfield: BYU-I’s yogi

    Campus Isabelle Justice - 0
    BYU-Idaho offers free campus recreation classes for students, and one yoga instructor has had a major impact on participants.
    Read more

    The Writing Center: what to expect

    Campus Rylee Goodman - 0
    Learn what to expect from your tutoring appointment in the Writing Center.
    Read more

    Devotional preview: Jake Romney

    Campus Krysyan Edler - 0
    Listen to Jake Romney discuss having a steadfastness in Christ in his devotional address.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv