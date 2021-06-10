Adventure is out there at the ORC

Nestled under the BYU-Idaho stadium sits the Outdoor Resource Center. This hidden orange building has outdoor equipment that anyone can rent or purchase.

According to the BYU-I website, “The Outdoor Resource Center is committed to the vision of giving people affordable access to outdoor activities through rentals and sales.”

The ORC makes summer rentals available for water sports and hiking essentials. With warmer weather approaching, some students are opting for more outside adventures and exploring their college home.

Ashley Mutter, a junior studying communication, did just that. She rented an inner tube and floated the river with her friends.

“Being outside makes me happy,” Mutter said. “It is only warm in Idaho for so long, you have to enjoy it while you can.”

Levi Crockett, a senior studying animal science, and some of his friends made a bucket list of things to do during spring semester. One of the first activities on their list was making tin foil dinners. He rented a dutch oven from the ORC and took it out to the sand dunes.

“It’s a lot easier to rent a dutch oven from the ORC than buying your own and storing it,” Crockett said.

Students across campus are often on the hunt for new things to explore. The employees at the ORC have recommendations for different hikes, rivers and locals-only spots, for students to try.

“South Eastern Idaho, where we are at, there are a lot of hidden gems and as college kids, we are always looking for fun things to do on the weekends or holidays,” said Josie Bryant, a senior studying recreation management and ORC employee.

The best way to keep up with the ORC is following their Instagram or calling them with questions at 208-496-7337.