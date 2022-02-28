All you need to know about The Basement

The Basement is a live music venue just along Professional Plaza. It’s located just below the dentist’s office.

Here you’ll find live music three times a week. Open mic nights are typically every Thursday and live performances by touring bands happen most Fridays and Saturdays. Three bands perform per night on Fridays and Saturdays.

Prices are typically $2 for Thursday open mics, $7 for pre-sales and $10 at the door on Friday and Saturday performances.

The Basement is managed and owned by Riley Bode. The previous manager of The Basement handed down the establishment to her while he manages the second outlet in Idaho Falls.

The Basement has been around for the past six years, previously located at Carlson Avenue before moving to Professional Plaza. Bode elaborates that she is the second owner of The Basement, managing it for the past two years before it was passed down to her 9 months ago in the summer of 2021.

“We love it when people do art on the walls,” Bode said. “It has a very similar vibe as the last one, and we wanted to keep as much as the same vibe as the last one.”

Patrons are allowed to illustrate their creativity on the walls. The artwork on the walls plays a big part in the establishment’s vibe.

Many popular crowd-favorite bands will be making a comeback this semester, like The Moss, Cargo Bloom and Sorrymom.

Listening parties are a new concept that The Basement started with the Taylor Swift party on Jan. 28. After its successful performance, Bode has confirmed that they are currently playing with the idea of bringing them back.

Bode remarked that they are dabbling with the idea to have throwback Disney tracks and One Direction listening parties in the future.

