Allen Hoto trades college basketball for BYU-Idaho

Allen Hoto had no idea that joining his high school basketball team as a sophomore would complicate his college selection process. But it did.

Hoto is a freshman studying healthcare administration here at BYU-Idaho. However, when he was a senior in high school, he got an offer to play basketball at Cabrini University in Pennsylvania. The university invited him as a walk-on and after about a week and a half of attending practice, they offered him acceptance.

High school ball

He started taking basketball seriously after a lot of his friends started playing together on their high school’s team. Hoto actually preferred football to basketball up until that point.

“All my friends were playing basketball so they were all on the team together, and I kind of got jealous, and I wanted to play too,” Hoto said. “When they started to get more serious and spend more time and practice and I was just alone playing football with a bunch of guys that I wasn’t really close to I started playing basketball with them more to because they were playing all the time.”

Hoto loved playing with his friends. That was the pinnacle of his basketball career. The fact that all of his friends wouldn’t be playing for Cabrini’s team contributed to Hoto’s decision to decline their acceptance.

“That’s also another reason why I didn’t really care for going to college and playing, because they were going to different colleges and prep school and I feel like the love for basketball really evolved from playing with them,” Hoto said.

Student-athlete v. student

Another reason Hoto decided Cabrini wasn’t for him was because of the price. He believed he could get just as good of an education without playing ball for a much cheaper price. After he made the choice to attend BYU-I, he has seen more reasons why he is supposed to be here.

“I’m a lot happier,” Hoto explained. “I feel like I have a lot less weight on my shoulders because, usually, I’d be stressed about whether I would be able to play (and) trying to get my grades right. I have a lot more time, and I feel like I’m a lot less stressed, and I’m around other people that all have the same religion as me and, you know, there weren’t really a lot of guys that were part of the Church back home.”

Even though Hoto hung up his competitive game, that hasn’t stopped him from playing basketball while he is at BYU-I. He plays in the RecSports league and has a group of friends he plays with a few nights a week. He also refs local school games and in the RecSports league.

“It’s kind of fun to just be involved, and it’s kind of crazy because I never looked at it from a referee’s standpoint,” Hoto said. “A lot of times people won’t have any remorse for the referees if they make a mistake or whatever, but as (I’ve done) it, I started to realize how hard it is.”

Future for Hoto

In the future, Hoto hopes to coach basketball to keep his basketball love alive. Even though he doesn’t play competitively, his extra time allows him to focus on his grades and maintain a good standing in school.

“My first year playing, I wasn’t used to being a student-athlete, so my grades started to slip a lot,” Hoto said. “The only reason why my grades got better is because my mom threatened to stop letting me play if my grades continued to slip.”

After Hoto graduates from BYU-I, he hopes to pursue a career as a CEO of a hospital. He always had an interest in the healthcare field with his mother working as a registered nurse. This passion, combined with his interest in business, led him to healthcare administration.

“My mom is a registered nurse,” Hoto said. “So, she’s really big on medical stuff, and I’ve always grown up around her and listen to her and watch her do those things and I gained a real inspiration for people in the medical field.”

Hoto will play in the second session of RecSports basketball with friends he met here at BYU-I.