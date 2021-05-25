An enriching recital

On May 25, a student organ recital will be live-streamed from the Ruth H. Barrus Concert Hall from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. under the direction of Daniel Kerr, director of organ studies.

The recital will feature one to two pieces from each individual participant, consisting of music from Johann Sebastian Bach, Maurice Duruflé and Dietrich Buxtehude.

“The student organ recital will have the same composers as the faculty recital,” Kerr said. “The student organ recital will have pieces that are more accessible and that we tend to hear more often in recitals.”

Since the faculty organ recital, led by Kerr on May 18, was meant to be an example to the organ students, even those with no prior recital experience are expected to be prepared.

“I was basically modeling to students how a recital works,” Kerr said. “I was focused on doing the things that I tend to ask my students to do.”

While the recital will include music that should be familiar to most people, there will still be something new for everyone that live-streams the event.

“Sacrament meeting is when we have our usual contact with organ music,” Kerr said. “Its prelude music that tends to be soft, but this recital will have louder and more energetic stuff. It’s still all church-oriented, but it will have things that most listeners wouldn’t be hearing in sacrament meetings.”

In past recitals and organ performances, Kerr and his students have had to take precautions against COVID-19 by wearing masks, wiping down the organ with disinfectant after each student performs and practicing social distancing. Since no changes have been announced, they will be sticking to those same routines.

“Everything we’ve been doing in the previous recitals has kept us fully in-line with COVID-19,” Kerr said. “We haven’t gotten any indication that we need to change those protocols, so you’ll see the same things.”

While no other recitals or organ performances have been scheduled or announced for this semester, Kerr can be contacted regarding any other questions or concerns.