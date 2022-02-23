Are winter tires actually worth it?

When shopping for a new vehicle, one of the main things we take into consideration is the safety factor. Certain manufacturers, such as Tesla and Volvo, even set higher prices because of superior safety ratings. But we often overlook a simple factor that can make our vehicles exponentially safer: tires.

Although snow-rated tires aren’t required by law in Idaho, they’re more than a good idea. The roads are often covered in snow, so summer tires are not always good enough. This short video explains that the grooves and pliability of winter tires allow them to grip the road much better than summer or all-season tires.

“I use winter tires so I don’t fall off the road,” said David Harker, a Tire Technician at Kal Tire.

Studded tires provide an extra level of grip, but are not always necessary for control. These are tires with little metal cleats lodged in the tread. The Idaho Transportation Department advises against using studded tires, as they “may cause undue wear on bare roadways.”

The state of Idaho allows the use of studded tires from Oct. 1 until April 30 each year, but neighboring states have different parameters. If you use studded tires, know when to take them off, otherwise you risk receiving a fine of $67.

Some tires, however, use rubber studs. Nokian Hakkapeliitta tires are an example of this. The majority of the tire is soft rubber, but they have many hard rubber bits throughout the tread that grip the road even better. These tires are legal all year round, although they tend to wear out quickly in the summer, so it’s best to change them when winter ends.

People commonly say, “I have four-wheel-drive, I don’t need winter tires.”

Allstate Insurance says, “Four-wheel drive is not meant to be used all the time. It’s only for certain road types, including rugged terrain and off-roading, as well as slippery conditions, like snow or mud. Otherwise, four-wheel drive vehicles should be driven in two-wheel drive.”

All-wheel drive isn’t always perfect either, according to Cars.com. “All-wheel drive isn’t an automatic solution to low-traction driving; your tires also matter a great deal no matter what kind of drivetrain your vehicle has.”

Bridgestone recommends four steps for safe winter driving: Accelerate smoothly, brake gradually, leave more space for braking, and keep your foot on the brake if anti-lock braking system activates.

Some people may not purchase winter tires simply because of the cost. But what’s $500 compared to the price of a new car— or worse— a life?