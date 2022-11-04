Home Features Are you dancing with the Rexburg stars?
Are you dancing with the Rexburg stars?

By Tessa Fronk
Poster from a past Dancing with the Rexburg Stars event. Photo credit: Tessa Fronk

This weekend, Rexburg will put some of its very own stars on the stage. They will dance the night away and all are invited to watch.

On Nov. 5, Madison Education Foundation and Idaho Ballroom Academy will be hosting another Dancing with the Rexburg Stars event. The competition will begin at 7 p.m. at the Madison High School Gym.

“What I love most about this event is that it brings together several different pockets of our community,” said Janie Fisher, the director of IBA. “We try to get ‘stars’ from several different areas, such as the schools, medical, professional, campus, government, etc. There is a great sense of community at this event.”

Unlike Disney+’s Dancing with the Stars, Rexburg stars will be partnered with other stars in the community. In the past, Jed Rhein, the art director at BYU-Idaho, and Sheila Wener from BYU-I’s career services have been dancers of the Rexburg show.

This year, the teams are made up of an elementary school principal, two junior high teachers, a real estate agency owner, a hospital human resource recruiter, the owner of Taco Time and the chief of staff at Madison Memorial Hospital. Come and support Rexburg’s fellow community workers.

All audience members will get an opportunity to vote for their favorite team.

BYU-I’s Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) will be assisting Fisher and her team as they host and run the event.

Tickets can be purchased online before the event.

Tessa Fronk
