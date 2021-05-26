Arraignment for murder charges for Chad Daybell set for June 9

Chad Daybell appeared before Judge Faren Eddins to hear new charges and set the arraignment date during his initial appearance.

The time of the arraignment has not been decided yet, but it will occur during the morning of June 9. It is not decided if it will be in person or virtual.

During the appearances, the charges and the minimum and maximum penalties were reviewed with Chad Daybell.

Chad Daybell is being charged with 9 felony counts including three counts of conspiracy to commit first degree murder and grand theft by deception for the deaths of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell.

Each of the counts of conspiracy to commit first degree murder are punishable by death or life in prison with a $50,000 fine plus $5,000 and restitution.

The counts of conspiracy of grand theft by deception are punishable by 14 years in prison with a $5,000 fine.

Chad Daybell is also being charged with three counts of first degree murder for the deaths of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell. These counts of murder are also punishable by death or life in prison with a $50,000 fine plus $5,000 and restitution.

In addition to the murder charges, Chad Daybell is being charged with two counts of insurance fraud. These are punishable by 15 years in prison with a $15,000 fine plus restitution.

Chad Daybell appeared with his attorney, John Prior, who stated that he will continue to represent Chad Daybell as the case continues.

Lori Daybell was scheduled to have her initial appearance following Chad Daybell’s but her attorney Mark Means motioned for a continuance of the initial appearance at a future date. Wood objected.

Eddins granted the motion and the initial appearance for Lori Daybell will be sometime in the future.

Means confirmed that he will continue to represent Lori Daybell as the case continues.

Rob Wood, Lindsey Blake and Rachel Smith, representing the state appeared at the initial appearance.

Both Chad and Lori Daybell will remain in jail until they are tried.