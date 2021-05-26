Home News Arraignment for murder charges for Chad Daybell set for June 9
NewsProjects

Arraignment for murder charges for Chad Daybell set for June 9

By Jessica Banks
0
173

Chad Daybell appeared before Judge Faren Eddins to hear new charges and set the arraignment date during his initial appearance.

The time of the arraignment has not been decided yet, but it will occur during the morning of June 9. It is not decided if it will be in person or virtual.

During the appearances, the charges and the minimum and maximum penalties were reviewed with Chad Daybell.

Chad Daybell is being charged with 9 felony counts including three counts of conspiracy to commit first degree murder and grand theft by deception for the deaths of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell.

Each of the counts of conspiracy to commit first degree murder are punishable by death or life in prison with a $50,000 fine plus $5,000 and restitution.

The counts of conspiracy of grand theft by deception are punishable by 14 years in prison with a $5,000 fine.

Chad Daybell is also being charged with three counts of first degree murder for the deaths of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell. These counts of murder are also punishable by death or life in prison with a $50,000 fine plus $5,000 and restitution.

In addition to the murder charges, Chad Daybell is being charged with two counts of insurance fraud. These are punishable by 15 years in prison with a $15,000 fine plus restitution.

Chad Daybell appeared with his attorney, John Prior, who stated that he will continue to represent Chad Daybell as the case continues.

Lori Daybell was scheduled to have her initial appearance following Chad Daybell’s but her attorney Mark Means motioned for a continuance of the initial appearance at a future date. Wood objected.

Eddins granted the motion and the initial appearance for Lori Daybell will be sometime in the future.

Means confirmed that he will continue to represent Lori Daybell as the case continues.

Rob Wood, Lindsey Blake and Rachel Smith, representing the state appeared at the initial appearance.

Both Chad and Lori Daybell will remain in jail until they are tried.

Previous articleIndoor gardening
Jessica Banks
RELATED ARTICLES
News

Rexburg City Council May 19

Marissa Harrison - 0
The city council discusses upcoming events and other issues on the agenda.
Read more
News

Chad and Lori Daybell indicted in the deaths of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell

Jessica Banks - 0
During the private Grand Jury Chad and Lori Daybell were indicted with additional charges.
Read more
News

Rexburg and Idaho Falls temples opening for all ordinances with restrictions

Bailee Merrill - 0
The Rexburg and Idaho Falls temples will reopen for Phase 3 between June and July.
Read more

Most Popular

Arraignment for murder charges for Chad Daybell set for June 9

News Jessica Banks - 0
Lori Daybell's initial appearance will be held at a later date.
Read more

Indoor gardening

Uncategorized Leah Lundquist - 0
Indoor gardening is not only a fun hobby for BYU-I students, but it's also a way to improve emotional health and follow the guidance of Church leaders.
Read more

Scroll then and now: The evolution of journalism in the eyes of a Scroll alumna

Uncategorized Ashley Chilcutt - 0
During her recent visit to Rexburg, Scroll alumna Carol Rice explained how journalism has changed since her schooling days.
Read more

An enriching recital

Campus Grady Ellsworth - 0
Students prepare to perform in this semester's first organ recital.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    Arraignment for murder charges for Chad Daybell set for June 9

    News Jessica Banks - 0
    Lori Daybell's initial appearance will be held at a later date.
    Read more

    Indoor gardening

    Uncategorized Leah Lundquist - 0
    Indoor gardening is not only a fun hobby for BYU-I students, but it's also a way to improve emotional health and follow the guidance of Church leaders.
    Read more

    Scroll then and now: The evolution of journalism in the eyes of a Scroll alumna

    Uncategorized Ashley Chilcutt - 0
    During her recent visit to Rexburg, Scroll alumna Carol Rice explained how journalism has changed since her schooling days.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    Arraignment for murder charges for Chad Daybell set for June 9

    News Jessica Banks - 0
    Lori Daybell's initial appearance will be held at a later date.
    Read more

    Indoor gardening

    Uncategorized Leah Lundquist - 0
    Indoor gardening is not only a fun hobby for BYU-I students, but it's also a way to improve emotional health and follow the guidance of Church leaders.
    Read more

    Scroll then and now: The evolution of journalism in the eyes of a Scroll alumna

    Uncategorized Ashley Chilcutt - 0
    During her recent visit to Rexburg, Scroll alumna Carol Rice explained how journalism has changed since her schooling days.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    Newspaper is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

    Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv