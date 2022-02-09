Art is bringing the Rexburg community closer

It was a chilly evening in Rexburg, but still there were large groups of people headed down Main Street. They then turned and entered the Romance Theater. Why were dozens of people coming in and out of the theater?

Well, the first Friday of every month from 5-8 p.m. the Romance Theater and city of Rexburg host an Art Stroll. Come to see art from local artists, watch silent films, see art from up-and-coming BYU-Idaho students and do other activities like make valentines for those in the community.

“One of the things that I really enjoyed was the community and school collaboration. It was really fun to feel the sense of belonging in the community outside of campus” said Abram Rice, a senior studying theatre and business management.

Art does seem to have the power to bring people from all over the world together. As French artist eL Seed stated, “This is the purpose of art: to bring people together and bring back the humanity as well.”

While the Art Stroll’s main purpose is to help promote local artists and bring the Rexburg community closer together, this Art Stroll had another purpose as well :To help prepare for another upcoming event.

Caleb Barzee, a member of the culture of arts in Rexburg said, “In March 19 we will be doing a showing of ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding,’ collaborating with one of the artists who made a piece of art today.”

Those who attended were able to vote on which art pieces were their favorite. This February’s Art Stroll consisted of showing different styles of wedding types. After the event, the piece that received the most votes gets to help prepare the showing of the movie.

This showing of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” will present a different style of movie. Rather than simply viewing the movie, the Romance Theater works to make the experience interactive.

“We bring the movie to life … We take an experience that happens on the screen and turn it into a reality,” Barzee said.

For more information on upcoming events that will take place at the Romance Theater, check their website, and for any other details for the monthly art stroll, check here.