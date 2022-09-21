Artwork of renowned artist coming to the Jacob Spori Art Gallery

The new exhibit showcasing Sketchbook & Easel: Works of Walter Rane is starting Friday, Sept. 23, and going through Thursday, Nov. 3. The reception to celebrate its opening is being held Thursday, Sept. 22, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Walter Rane is a renowned artist who specializes in canvas painting. Generally, Rane is known for his art pieces The Resurrected Christ, He Is Not Here and The Desires Of My Heart. Rane has significant involvement in the Church’s media, and much of his artwork is showcased across the United States.

Rane’s work has been displayed in dozens of exhibitions and has landed in three permanent galleries in Buena Vista, Virginia, Springville, Utah and Salt Lake City.

Students and community members can enjoy the exhibit for free during its open hours. The exhibit is available for walk-in tours; however, tours can also be scheduled on the Jacob Spori Art Gallery website.

Come take the time to enjoy Walter Rane’s beautiful collection while it’s here at BYU-Idaho.