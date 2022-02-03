Auditions wrap up for Cultural Night

BYU-Idaho Campus Life Events began auditions for Cultural Night on Jan. 25. The event will be on Feb. 19 from 8-10 p.m. in The Crossroads on the second floor of the Hyrum Manwaring Center.

The auditions were held over the course of three days. The first two were Jan. 25 and Jan. 26. The last day to audition was Feb. 2, according to a post on the BYU-Idaho Campus Life Events Facebook page. They are held in room 372A of the Manwaring Center.

Ezrie Thacker, a junior studying elementary education, was one of the judges for the auditions.

She said the event will include singing, dancing, storytelling and other performances that represent cultures from around the world.

“It’s basically trying to show the whole school all the different cultures we have here and let students express their culture that people can watch and see,” Thacker said.

She said the judges are looking for people who know what they are doing, express a culture and have fun with their performance.

Information about the event is on the university’s I-Belong website and Campus Life Events’ social media. Tickets for Cultural Night are $3 for students and $5 for non-students, according to the I-Belong page.