Balance only the gifted will know

By Eden Burke
Roller skates available for event Photo credit: Eden Burke

In small college towns like Rexburg, there are limited options for socializing without repetition. Something that has helped with this current problem is the number of social events BYU-Idaho offers. One of those events is roller skating.

Roller skating is an event for people to connect with one another, such as going on a date.

“I like it because it feels like I am gliding on the ground, also it’s like ice skating which I like. It could be good for a date.” said Alexa Crofts, a freshman majoring in general studies

Group photo of roommates roller skating together.
Group photo of roommates roller skating together. Photo credit: Eden Burke

According to the BYU-I website, roller skating is offered on campus Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Tickets are available from 6 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Admission costs $2 with an I-Card and $3 without an I-Card.

Roller Skating Workers having fun
Roller Skating Workers having fun Photo credit: Eden Burke

“It’s a great way to get endorphins going in the winter,” said Cassidy Bierman, a sophomore studying recreation management.

Roller skating is another way to get some exercise when a person is struggling with their workout when winter comes.

“I definitely recommend this for date nights because its a way to hold someone’s hand,” Bierman said.

Bierman goes on to talk about how she got into roller skating, and that it was a way for her to work out and meet new people during the winter as it was boring. She now is a worker for the roller skating events and loves it.

“I feel like I am flying,” Bierman said.

Ever since she was given skates by her aunt, she has not lost her passion for them.

Roller skating takes balance, skill and technique, but its main purpose on campus is to bring people together.

Eden Burke
