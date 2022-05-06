Home Campus Ball hockey returns to BYU-I
Campus

Ball hockey returns to BYU-I

By Brogan Houston
0
100
Photo credit: Tatum Troescher

For the first time since before the pandemic, BYU-Idaho offers intramural ball hockey.

Hockey will take place every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Court 10 at the BYU-Idaho Center. Sticks and goalie gear are provided by the school, but BYU-I approved workout clothing is required.

No knowledge of hockey is necessary. For those who have always wanted to give it a try, but do not know how to skate, this could be the perfect opportunity.

Ball hockey is a popular sport in many parts of the world. It usually uses an orange plastic ball, although it can also be played with a tennis ball or a specialized puck. There are competitive tournaments, and some are petitioning for it to be added to the Summer Olympics.

Before committing to a new sport, you probably have a few questions. Here are answers to some of those questions:

— No, floor hockey does not involve rollerblades — just bring good shoes.

— No, there is no body checking or fighting. Floor hockey is a gentleman’s game — players do unto others as they would have done unto themselves.

— Yes, it is open to both boys and girls.

— Yes, it is free to play.

More information can be found online. Students may contact Brogan Houston with any questions at hou21007@byui.edu.

A hockey helmet, hockey sticks, and a tennis ball.
A hockey helmet, hockey sticks, and a tennis ball. Photo credit: Tatum Troescher

Previous articleRoll to this month’s Art Stroll at the Romance Theatre
Next articleMay fitness challenge: Viking Race Step/Row challenge
Brogan Houston
RELATED ARTICLES
Campus

May fitness challenge: Viking Race Step/Row challenge

Dylan Dueker - 0
The BYU-Idaho Campus and Recreation Center has issued its fitness challenge for the month of May.
Read more
Campus

How to be a missionary in a Latter-day Saint community

John Payne - 0
In what ways can you share the gospel in your life?
Read more
Campus

Calling all local music lovers

Colin Dupuis - 0
Are you an all out music lover? Here is a campus event you might like to know about.
Read more

Most Popular

May fitness challenge: Viking Race Step/Row challenge

Campus Dylan Dueker - 0
The BYU-Idaho Campus and Recreation Center has issued its fitness challenge for the month of May.
Read more

Ball hockey returns to BYU-I

Campus Brogan Houston - 0
After more than two years, BYU-I brings back ball hockey as an intramural sport.
Read more

Roll to this month’s Art Stroll at the Romance Theatre

News Isaac Hayes - 0
Carly Paul describes what the community can expect at this month's art stroll.
Read more

LGBTQ Latter-day Saints speak on faith, empathy and love

Features Abigayl Finch - 0
I’ll Walk With You Rexburg concludes with its third meeting.
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

    EDITOR PICKS

    May fitness challenge: Viking Race Step/Row challenge

    Campus Dylan Dueker - 0
    The BYU-Idaho Campus and Recreation Center has issued its fitness challenge for the month of May.
    Read more

    Ball hockey returns to BYU-I

    Campus Brogan Houston - 0
    After more than two years, BYU-I brings back ball hockey as an intramural sport.
    Read more

    Roll to this month’s Art Stroll at the Romance Theatre

    News Isaac Hayes - 0
    Carly Paul describes what the community can expect at this month's art stroll.
    Read more

    POPULAR POSTS

    May fitness challenge: Viking Race Step/Row challenge

    Campus Dylan Dueker - 0
    The BYU-Idaho Campus and Recreation Center has issued its fitness challenge for the month of May.
    Read more

    Ball hockey returns to BYU-I

    Campus Brogan Houston - 0
    After more than two years, BYU-I brings back ball hockey as an intramural sport.
    Read more

    Roll to this month’s Art Stroll at the Romance Theatre

    News Isaac Hayes - 0
    Carly Paul describes what the community can expect at this month's art stroll.
    Read more

    POPULAR CATEGORY

    ABOUT US

    The Scroll informs, inspires and entertains the BYU-Idaho campus community through daily, multimedia storytelling. Our audience. We reach the student body, university employees and our alumni through multiple channels. Our production. We publish journalism daily that is engaging, useful and newsworthy and that adds value to our readers' lives. Our students. We train our laboratory environment effective researchers, journalists, editors, communicators, multimedia storytellers and writers as future leaders in a changing media landscape. Our faith. We believe BYU-Idaho comprises a unique, religious environment. We support and enhance that environment. We publish content that builds faith in Jesus Christ. Our Values. We value excellence, innovativeness, truth, humility, liberty, timeliness and fun. We are disciple-leaders.

    Contact us: byuicomm@gmail.com (208) 496-3737

    FOLLOW US

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv