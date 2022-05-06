Ball hockey returns to BYU-I

For the first time since before the pandemic, BYU-Idaho offers intramural ball hockey.

Hockey will take place every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Court 10 at the BYU-Idaho Center. Sticks and goalie gear are provided by the school, but BYU-I approved workout clothing is required.

No knowledge of hockey is necessary. For those who have always wanted to give it a try, but do not know how to skate, this could be the perfect opportunity.

Ball hockey is a popular sport in many parts of the world. It usually uses an orange plastic ball, although it can also be played with a tennis ball or a specialized puck. There are competitive tournaments, and some are petitioning for it to be added to the Summer Olympics.

Before committing to a new sport, you probably have a few questions. Here are answers to some of those questions:

— No, floor hockey does not involve rollerblades — just bring good shoes.

— No, there is no body checking or fighting. Floor hockey is a gentleman’s game — players do unto others as they would have done unto themselves.

— Yes, it is open to both boys and girls.

— Yes, it is free to play.

More information can be found online. Students may contact Brogan Houston with any questions at hou21007@byui.edu.