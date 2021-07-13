Home Campus Battle of the semesters
By Hailey Buis
Here at BYU-Idaho, there are three different tracks, including fall/spring, fall/winter and winter/spring. There are perks to every semester, and each student has his or her own story.

“I’m here year-round, but I love fall semester the most,” said Ann Stokes, a senior majoring in interdisciplinary studies. “I may be biased because Halloween is my favorite holiday, but that’s one of the main reasons why I love fall.”

Fall semester is when the major holidays occur and people attend more events, giving everyone a chance to meet new people. This is not the only semester opportunities abound.

“The weather is awesome so you can do a ton of fun outdoor activities,” said Kiana Amenell, a junior studying therapeutic recreation. “I feel like there is less people so there are more opportunities to become close-knit with people. Rexburg is also beautiful in the spring.”

Spring semester involves outside activities such as the ropes course, long walks in the Ricks Garden, horseback riding, canoeing, etc.

“I love the winter semester,” said Whitney Freeman, a junior studying communication. “It goes from cold to really nice and each winter semester. Even Winter 2021 Semester with COVID-19 has been (a) very positive experience with roommates, friends, and classes/professors.”

While every semester is different, students enjoy being a part of the BYU-I experience despite the trials they have faced with the pandemic.

According to Henry J. Eyring, “Fall showed us that we can adapt and survive. Winter presents an opportunity to thrive. Even last semester, when pandemic protocols put a damper on many face-to-face gatherings, there were innovative, safe ways of ministering to one another and enjoying high quality learning experiences.”

