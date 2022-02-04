Be my Galentine?

On Feb. 5, come to The Avenues Wedding and Events Center from 12-4 p.m. for the first Be My Valentine Popup Shop. This event will be a popup market of businesses that are owned by Rexburg women.

At the market, you can see Rexburg’s Rustic Floral, Millhollow Restaurant, Modern MindBody Massage, Righteous Slice, Peach Beach Shops and so much more. With over 22 vendors, get your roommates, mission friends and random people on the street to come and join in the fun.

“There is going to be tons of free stuff and tons of fun stuff,” said Kassie Frogley, Co-Director of Be My Valentine POPUP SHOP. “It will be awesome.”

Saturday will bring a time to come support your town and its businesses. There will be food, activities and light shopping for you and all your friends. Also, if you are one of the first 50 people in line, there are some extra surprises in store.

“The first 50 people that come through the door will get swag bags,” Frogley said.

These swag bags will be jam-packed with products, deals and even apparel. Discounts from Bam Bam Beauty Co., Prepp’d, The Beauty Corner and more will fill these free bags. To see some prize options follow these links to Copper + Pine, Thistle Dew, and Knots and String.

Later in the day, Jovi will be donating one Jovi Patch to a lucky raffle winner. Along with Jovi, Poppy and Pout are supplying one 10-Pack Flower Powered Lip Care kit and a $50 gift card.

Cali Bowen and Frogley started putting this event together in December. They realized that Rexburg had an entire creative community that was being neglected. They wanted to create an event that would give this audience of mothers and women something to do during these cold months. An event like this could also introduce these locally owned businesses. As well as help the community come together.

“We really tried to pare it down to (vendors) we really loved and we would shop ourselves,” said Bowen, Co-Director of Be My Valentine Popup Shop.

Activities will range from food vendors to bouquet making with the professionals. You might want to bring a camera and look cute, because there will be many opportunities to take pictures.

“Thank you to everyone that supports us individually and everyone we anticipate to come (on Saturday),” said Bowen.