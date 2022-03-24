Becky Mackintosh talks with parents of LGBTQ children

Becky Mackintosh, the author of “Love Boldly: Embracing Your LGBTQ Loved Ones and Your Faith,” spoke at the Rexburg Tabernacle Saturday night about her journey after her son came out as gay.

“We hadn’t laid the foundation that we were safe people,” Mackintosh said. “That’s what I hope to help others learn by sharing my story. You can learn from my mistakes — everything that I did wrong — so that perhaps someone else can do better.”

The first place Mackintosh and her son shared their story was through a YouTube video. She and Sean recorded a video to help parents of LGBTQ members of the Church feel seen and understood. She wanted to show that family members could have a positive reaction when a child comes out to them. While she had doubts about how people would respond, she pushed forward.

“It was such a positive reaction,” Mackintosh said. “Within 24 hours, hundreds reached out to us from all over the world. It was crazy. So many said, ‘You give me hope that perhaps my mother will be so kind and loving.'”

Mackintosh shared her first experience attending a gay wedding. She had a lot of questions going in. What was it going to be like? Were there going to be children present?

“We went over to this table, and I said to this man, ‘Which groom are you here for?'” Mackintosh said. “He said, ‘Both, I’m their stake president.’ He pointed and he said, ‘That’s his bishop and that’s his bishop.’ It warms my heart so much that the stake president and bishops were there. It wasn’t condoning; it was showing love and respect for their special day.”

Mackintosh closed her keynote by sharing things that have helped her on her journey.

“I’ve had two principles that I keep close and that is to lean into love and trust in God,” Mackintosh said.

Panel

After Mackintosh’s keynote, the program transitioned into a panel with members of the Rexburg community who are LGBTQ or have LGBTQ children. The following is a Q&A from the panel.

Q: What did your parents do right when you came out to them?

Noah Larson (a gay BYU-Idaho student): They were honest and loving. The best thing that they did was that they changed. When I first came out, we wanted to keep it quiet. They were honest with me about their concerns. Their eventual change showed their love for me was authentic.

Q: As a member of the Church, how do you love and support your LGBTQ child without condoning?

Alisa Fye (organizer of I’ll Walk with You): I wish that we could erase that. It makes no sense to my brain. We’re telling ourselves we have to withhold something if we’re going to be faithful members of the Church. There’s nobody that has grown up in the Church that doesn’t know the Church’s position on LGBTQ issues. It’s not like we’re going to need to say, “Remember, that’s wrong.” That’s not my job. My job is to say I’m with you. Let’s do this. You’re amazing. This is amazing. I want to be part of your life. I want to love you.

Scott Mackintosh (husband to Becky Mackintosh): I hate that word (condoning). The two greatest commandments are to love God and to love our neighbor which includes loving our son or daughter or LGBTQ loved ones. I’m way too busy trying to keep those two commandments to worry about whether everybody else is living every commandment. That’s not my job. My job is just to really hang on to those first two commandments.

Q: How has your testimony grown and changed on this journey?

Fye: This has been the key that has kind of unlocked living the gospel with more joy than I’ve ever had in my life.

Chelsie Fortune (Rexburg mom of a transgender son): I realized that a lot of my testimony was maybe built more on the social community of the Church. As I’ve gone through this journey, I feel like what I really learned is how God feels about His children. I came to find for myself who He is. I feel closer to my Heavenly Father after going through this journey. I’ve learned to love people. I hope that I can say that in my life I love people unconditionally.

The next I’ll Walk With You event will be held on April 30 at 7 p.m. at the Romance Theater with Richard Ostler on “Building Unity with Our LGBTQ Brothers, Sisters and Friends.” More information can be found on I’ll Walk With You Rexburg’s Instagram page.