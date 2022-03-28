Best of TED: 5 new perspectives to consider

On March 24, the Presentation Practice Center hosted their Best of Ted event. Every semester, five students from professional presentation classes gather to present their TED talks. Students speak on a variety of topics but they all strive to inspire their audience.

“You learn things that you’re not gonna learn anywhere else,” said Madison McClure, a sophomore majoring in marriage and family studies. “It’s a really good opportunity and it’s different each semester and the speakers are great and being able to support fellow students is great way to learn from each other.”

Here are five key things BYU-Idaho communication students taught during their speeches.

Hugs are powerful

Abby Pennington started the night off by sharing a story of her papa. He always greeted her with a tight embrace coupled with the words “huggie, huggie, huggie.” She continued on by exploring the power of hugs through scientific research and anatomical facts.

People who hug are often rewarded with oxytocin, which is one of the brain’s happy hormones. Pennington encouraged her audience to hug their loved ones more for their own benefit and for the benefit of the people in their lives.

Patience can be developed

Caleb Kohn taught three ways for audience members to increase their capacity for patience. The first way requires practicing active listening. Taking time to set aside distractions allows people to truly connect and therefore increase patience with each other.

The second way was by incorporating mindfulness as a daily practice. When people offer themselves grace, they are better prepared to offer it to others. The final way to increase patience involved learning to let go of daily stresses.

Foster children need help today

Rachel Nielson started her speech with a series of facts about children in the foster system. She listed the number of how many children are abused in the U.S. and Idaho specifically.

Nielson encouraged all to consider becoming a foster parent. She explained that people only need to offer three things to become one: love, safety and basic needs (food, hygiene, etc).

Since college students made up a majority of her audience, she introduced a more feasible option than fostering children that students can do today. She said that anyone in attendance could become a Court Appointed Special Advocate. When someone takes on this role, they act as the advocate for a foster child and can impact their lives for the better.

Talking to strangers makes the world a better place

Bryce Hansen encouraged the audience to go against what they learned growing up about talking to strangers. He shared a visual demonstration to emphasize the power of people helping each other.

He lit a trick candle that represented problems people face. When you blow it out by yourself, it reignites. However, when you find outside help through others, it can go burn out forever. He dipped the candle in water to illustrate.

Hansen concluded his address by sharing the many positive outcomes he’s experienced by talking to people, including many shared laughs and new friends.

All bodies are good bodies

Kayla Nicholls began her talk by stating that she loves her body and went on to explain that wasn’t always the case. While on her mission she became concerned about not gaining weight which eventually lead to hating her body.

When she got back home, her mom gave her resources to learn about intuitive eating, those readings changed her life. She said she learned to respect her body by letting it be comfortable. She gained her body’s trust and gave the audience tips on how to create a similar relationship with their own bodies.

One tip she shared was practicing what she called “thank you, toes.” This involves acknowledging all that your body does for you and thanking the different parts your especially grateful for.

The night ended with all the speakers gathering on stage for a final bow. Audience members enjoyed a soda bar after the event.

Kohn drove from Utah to present his TED Talk. He explained why the experience was worth the miles.

“I’ve always wanted to give a TED Talk,” Kohn said. “So for me, it was a little bit of a dream to be able to talk in that kind of a setting. Honestly, I really wanted to be able to connect with people and an audience more. It’s really fun to be able to actually feel their energy and be with people.”

For upcoming events from the Presentation Practice Center, you can follow their Instagram here.