Better to Best: Learn how to become a better speaker

By Addison Brasher
Photo by Product School on Unsplash

Better to Best, an event put on by the Presentation Practice Center every semester, is happening again. A team from professor Susan Walton’s event management course will be running the event in the MC Little Theater from 7-8 p.m. on Oct. 11.

This event is to help students learn how to give better presentations and speeches.

“The night’s events will include speeches/presentations done by some of the students that tutor at the PPC,” said Spencer Haacke, a professor helping put this event on.

There will then be a group activity, and there will be refreshments provided afterward. Those putting the event on are excited to see the turnout.

“Brother Haacke really wants to get more people out to the event,” said event manager Isaac Hayes, a senior studying communication. “We have even asked some of the public speaking professors if they are willing to offer extra credit to those who come.”

Photo of Isaac Hayes, event manager of the Better to Best event.
Photo of Isaac Hayes, event manager of the Better to Best event. Photo credit: Addison Brasher

According to the BYU–Idaho website, one of the goals of the Communication Department is to “Write and speak confidently to a wide range of audiences.”

“This event isn’t just for communication students — it’s for anyone that will need to speak in front of audiences at any time,” Haacke said. “Come enjoy and have a cookie.”

Flyer for the Better to Best event
Flyer for the Better to Best event Photo credit: Addison Brasher

