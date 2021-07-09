Binary Cocoa offers free entertainment in Rexburg

Walking into Binary Cocoa isn’t like walking into your traditional game store. Instead of being greeted with shelves stocked full of packaged games that you can only read about, Binary Cocoa displays tables of brightly colored, intriguing games to be played right there in the store.

Students in Rexburg may wonder what kind of activities they can do for fun. Binary Cocoa offers a solution to this dilemma, providing free, unique entertainment with a story to tell.

“They do a lot of games that really make you think, but they have silly games as well,” said Stosh Hatch, a junior studying business analytics and a frequent customer at Binary Cocoa.

The games on display aren’t traditional board games either. These games are manufactured, designed and made by the company in Rexburg, Idaho. Some games are available for purchase, however, other games are still in the process of being manufactured and aren’t on the market yet. This provides store goers with the unique chance to play a game only accessible in the store.

“About half of the games we have shown at any time are prototypes,” said Joseph Brower, an owner and developer of Binary Cocoa. “We don’t just sell games, we actually develop them from scratch. Everything that we’ve done is original. We try and be very original from ourselves and others.”

Binary Cocoa designs their games through the use of laser etching.

According to Laser Cutting and Etching, “Laser cutting is the process of using a powerful laser to cut and/or engrave items from flat sheets of material like plastic, wood and many other materials. Using the laser cutting process you can make things like rubber stamps, signage, jewelry, prototype pieces as well as mass production jobs.”

Binary Cocoa prides themselves on being a local store, and 80-90% of what they have is sourced in the United States.

The design of the store is unique, but the store owners are always welcoming and friendly. They are happy to have people in their store and are always willing to explain how different games work or play with any of their customers. All of the games are family friendly, and Binary Cocoa’s main goal is to grow the gaming community locally in Rexburg.

“We’ve tried to set up our space that doesn’t come with the burden or the expectation that you’ll be buying something,” Brower said. “The only expectation we place upon people coming in is that they’ll enjoy themselves.”

Binary Cocoa is located at 10 S. 1st E., Rexburg, but it is tucked away off the main road and often missed by local shoppers. Binary Cocoa has only been in this location since December, but they have been manufacturing games for over a decade.

“Every time I go, it’s so fun,” Hatch said. “They have the most random games, and it’s just exciting to play them. The owners are so passionate about what they do, so it’s fun to just hang out and listen to them.”

According to their website, Binary Cocoa is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

“I would recommend Binary Cocoa to anyone who enjoys playing games with friends and family,” said Amanda Cronin, a sophomore studying child development. “It’s completely free and is perfect for college students and the staff is super friendly and accommodating.”