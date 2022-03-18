Black-Tie Gala event aims to raise health awareness in the community

The Rexburg Free Clinic will host their Black-Tie Gala, a charity ball, on Saturday, March 19, from 7-10 p.m. The ball will take place in the Woodman Ballroom in Rexburg. The price to attend the event is $12.

The goal of the event is to raise awareness for mental and emotional health within the community. All proceeds will go directly to the Rexburg Free Clinic.

“This is the first Black-Tie Gala, we want people to know about the free health clinic in Rexburg,” said Geoff Loomis, CEO of the Rexburg Free Clinic.

The event is open to anybody who would like to attend. A 30-minute ballroom dance instruction will be included with the price of a ticket. There will be raffles and desserts for all those attending the event.

“We have invited the Mayor, city members and health professionals,” said Haley Venema, a senior studying public health. “We are hoping for 225-250 people at this important event.”

Tickets for this event can be purchased online.