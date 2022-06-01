Home Campus Blood drive comes to BYU-I this week
Blood drive comes to BYU-I this week

By Abby Jorgensen
A typical donation lasts only a few minutes. Image credit: Unsplash

Are you interested in donating blood?

The Red Cross will host a blood drive on Friday, June 3 at Court 2 of the BYU-Idaho Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registration must be completed online at the Red Cross’ website prior to donating.

Participants will need to provide identification, such as a driver’s license, upon arrival. The volunteers will ask the donators questions to ensure they are eligible to donate.

The actual donation process should only take 8-10 minutes, according to the Red Cross website. Rest time is encouraged after donating, and donators will receive a complimentary snack and drink.

The blood donated from campus will be shipped out across the country to those who need it most.

