Blood saves lives

By Hailey Buis
Image credit: Scroll Archives

The blood drive this month was sponsored by the American Red Cross at the BYU-Idaho Center. Millions of blood drives happen every year. The sole purpose of these special events is to save lives. It is as simple as that. The more people donate, the more lives are saved. People need something to have faith in.

Sarah Humble, a BYU-I alumna, participated in her first blood drive on campus years ago. She went into detail about what the process is like.

“You are supposed to eat a meal before you go, and then you sign in,” Humble said. “They have to make sure you are physically strong enough beforehand. They take your vitals and they also ask a set amount of questions. Once they determine you are good candidate, then you can donate your blood.”

Humble graduated as a registered nurse and further explained her experience of blood donations with some of her patients in the emergency room.

“I have seen firsthand how it actively saves lives,” Humble stated. “For instance, not even a month ago, we had a patient in need of blood products. This patient consumed our entire facility’s worth of blood products that were from several donors. If one person donates, it makes a huge difference. It is worth being nervous for an hour or so, if it means saving somebody’s life.”

There are some people who have a fear of needles. They may feel like they will pass out or that they do not want anything to do with them. Humble reassures those people by saying that the process is “smooth and easy.

“I do it because it is for a good cause,” said David Hadley, a junior studying political science.

Hadley has participated in these types of events before.

“Even though you may be afraid of needles, once you get into it, you get over it. The thing is it does not hurt that much. Just pretend that someone is pinching you really hard,” Hadley said.

The American Red Cross is a nonprofit humanitarian organization that provides individuals with the necessary means to survive.

Everyone deserves a second chance at life.

According to the American Red Cross‘ website, “Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood. It is essential for surgeries, cancer treatment, chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries. Whether a patient receives whole blood, red cells, platelets or plasma, this lifesaving care starts with one person making a generous donation.”

