BREAKING NEWS: BYU-I releases COVID-19 vaccination rates

Data from a recent university study reveal that nearly 3 out of every 4 BYU-Idaho students on campus during the Fall Semester 2021 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and more than 8 in 10 employees are fully vaccinated.

This data comes from two anonymous surveys administered by the Office of Institutional Research and Assessment during the Fall Semester 2021 to determine the COVID-19 vaccination rate of those on campus. The findings were given exclusively to Scroll.

The University found that 81% of BYU-I students on campus report to having received at least one vaccination dose (74% of those students report being fully vaccinated), and 91% of all BYU-I employees report to having received at least one vaccination dose (84% report being fully vaccinated).

The University’s vaccination rates far outweigh the state of Idaho’s averages.

According to data from the Idaho Division of Public Health, 62.2% of Idahoans over the age of 18 have received at least one vaccination dose, with 56.4% of those being fully vaccinated.

Brett Crandall, BYU-I’s public affairs director, finds hope in the growing vaccination rates among those on campus.

“We find the increasing vaccination rates among our students and employees encouraging,” Crandall said. “We are hopeful immunization against COVID-19 will limit the spread of the virus in our community.”