BREAKING NEWS: Double D’s Pawn catches fire

On Friday at 5 a.m., Madison Fire Department received a call about smoke coming from Double D’s Pawn.

“This is a pawn shop that is full of product on the inside,” said Corey Child, Madison Fire Department Chief. “We’re not able to get access because it’s not safe for our firefighters.”

Their top priority is structure protection, focusing on pulling the product from Sinclair and neighboring shops to decrease the risk of the fire spreading.

“It’s an exterior offensive attack right now for protecting neighboring structures,” Child said. “And we’re not able to get to the seat of the fire yet on the interior.”

As of right now, there are no leads as to what might have caused the fire.